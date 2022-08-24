Memory Gardens Chosen for Newchip's Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program

Your personalized forever gallery in the metaverse among top applicants selected for Newchip's exclusive accelerator

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memory Gardens an immersive 3D galleries platform for memories and life stories. Providing an easy and no brainer metaverse experience which is powered by blockchain, was accepted into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.

"Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. "This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Web3 companies like Memory Gardens can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Memory Gardens and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip."

Launched on January 16 2022, Memory Gardens is on a mission to preserve memories from everyday moments to family gatherings to the passing of a loved one, Memory Gardens has a place for you to store, own, and experience your memories for generations to come.Since launching the company has developed and lunch a frictionless and immersive platform.

"Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to completing our seed round," says Ben Peeri Founder & CEO.

Memory Gardens is an immersive 3D galleries platform for memories and life stories.

Providing an easy and no brainer metaverse experience which is powered by blockchain. Founded by a 12 years blockchain veteran with over 20 years of solution architecture for fortune 500`s. Such as DTCC, KPMG and JP Morgan Chase.

Memory Gardens mission is to empower everyone so they will be remembered. Your story will be preserved for 200 years. It will be experienced and shared and recalled the way you want it to be. Memory Gardens cementing your legacy for future generations. See our offerings at https://memorygardens.xyz .

