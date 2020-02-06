Memory Health LLC Receives United Kingdom Patent for Prevention and Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disease for Proprietary Brain Health Supplement

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Memory Health LLC announced today that the United Kingdom Patent Office has issued a patent, related to the company's uniquely-formulated Memory Health brain health supplement, for "the prevention and/or treatment of neurodegenerative disease."

Memory Health® is an all natural, nutritional supplement patented for the prevention and/or treatment of neurodegenerative disease, particularly Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

"This is a major milestone in the endless quest to prevent and treat neurodegenerative diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's disease. We're so happy to be able to provide hope for current sufferers and their families, as well as a solution to prevent future disease, using a scientifically-designed and scientifically-tested nutritional supplement," said Frederic J. Jouhet, Founder of Memory Health LLC .

The prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases is a global challenge, impacting several sectors worldwide, including corporations, state and federal governments, pharmaceutical companies, health insurance providers, hospital and healthcare networks, medical experts, and patients and their families. With a global aging population and a lack of available preventative options or curative treatments, these brain disorders will soon become a worldwide health crisis.

"This patent granted in the United Kingdom to a group of relentless researchers in the space of nutrition for the eyes and the brain is the first ray of hope in the fight for better brain health," added Jouhet. "This product gives us a road map to determine the exact nutritional deficiencies that cause degenerative brain conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's. And it provides a scientifically-designed supplement to remedy that shortage of nutrients in our daily diets."

Memory Health is proud to be the sole licensee for the patented formulation, which is used in its Memory Health brain health supplement. A U.S. patent is pending.

"This is real science proving real results for real people. This second patent continues to validate the true efficacy of our product versus other so-called 'industry leaders' with less science but larger advertising budgets. Everybody claims to have success, but our success has been proven by clinical research trials, published in highly-respected medical journals and further validated with this latest patent," added managing partner Edward Shehab.

About Memory Health LLC :

Memory Health is a Michigan company and a research-based leader in nutritional supplements. Memory Health provides safe, greatly bioavailable and proven supplementation, based on the Howard Foundation patent granted in the United Kingdom for the prevention and/or treatment of neurodegenerative disease. The Company has agreements with distributors and medical facilities in the USA and Europe and is currently working on agreements with leading chains of pharmacies and stores.

For further information on the company, please visit www.memoryhealth.com

For further information on the product derived from the patent, please visit https://www.memoryhealth.com/pages/alzheimers-disease

For further information on the product https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uw8ixbXmU-g

Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act :

With the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described, including but not limited to, product acceptance, the ability to continually obtained increased orders of its products, the ability to meet installation goals, economic, competitive, governmental impacts, whether pending patents will be granted or defendable, validity of intellectual property and patents, the ability to license patents, the ability to commercialize developmental products, as well as technological and/or other factors.

Contact - Memory Health LLC:

Edward Shehab, Co-Manager, 248.202.1374, 233779@email4pr.com

SOURCE Memory Health LLC

Related Links

http://www.memoryhealth.com

