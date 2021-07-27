Memory Health Receives Third Patent For Role In The Prevention And/Or Treatment Of Neurodegenerative Disease

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memory Health, the gold standard in brain supplementation, today announced the supplement has been issued a third patent for its role in the treatment and/or prevention of neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer's disease and dementia in humans.

The Intellectual Property Office of Ireland granted Memory Health the patent bearing the specification number 87241, on June 15, 2021. Memory Health is the only supplement patented specifically for the prevention and/or treatment of neurodegenerative disease. The term Neurodegenerative disease describes a range of conditions such as memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease, primarily affecting the neurons in the human brain.

"This is real science for real people and backed by independent clinical research trials conducted by some of the world's leading research teams," said Memory Health Co-founder and Managing Partner Edward Shehab. "We now have three patents that support the efficacy of this supplement."

Memory Health was developed following more than 20 years of scientific research on supplemental carotenoids. It was then independently tested in clinical trials on both healthy brains and diseased brains (specifically on patients with Alzheimer's disease), showing statistically significant improvements in brain health for everyone who took the supplement daily over a 12-month period. The results of these trials were published in the scientific Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and were described as "a glimmer of hope for Alzheimer's disease."

Continued Shehab, "Most supplements in our category are awarded formula patents. All that means is that these are the ingredients in our product's formula. Memory Health has now been awarded three patents specifically for its role as an effective tool for improving and protecting brain health, including forms of dementia. Not all patents, or supplements for that matter, are the same. Consumers need to know."

Memory Health contains all-natural active ingredients, including carotenoids (Lutein, Zeaxanthin and Meso-Zeaxanthin), omega-3s (DHA and EPA) and Vitamin E, all known critical nutrients to support brain health. The formula has also been tested and found to cross the blood-brain barrier to deliver these needed nutrients directly to the brain, something most supplements fall short of achieving.

About Memory Health

Memory Health is the gold standard of brain supplementation, the only patented formula for the prevention and/or treatment of neurodegenerative disease, especially dementia, in human subjects. The company is an affiliate of Avantius Group (www.avantiusgroup.com), a holding company for multiple science-based companies. Learn more at MemoryHealth.com

