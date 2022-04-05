Memory Lane TV launches with Amagi, targeting memory loss patients with scientific approach to programming

Powered by Amagi's cloud technology, Memory Lane TV provides linear, 24/7 programming to reduce symptoms and enhance quality of life for people living with Alzheimer's and dementia

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that Memory Lane TV, a new service using video and sensory stimulation to target symptoms of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, has partnered with Amagi to launch it's 24/7 linear scientifically-researched programming.

Built on over 50 years of published medical research on sensory stimulation and memory activation in people living with Alzheimer's and other dementia, Memory Lane TV uses personalized content and proprietary programming algorithms to target and even moderate symptoms of memory loss, including stress and anxiety, agitation, sundowning syndrome, drops in interpersonal engagement, and others.

With more than 55 million people currently affected by Alzheimer's worldwide, and 80% of people with Alzheimer's in the U.S. receiving care in the home, Memory Lane TV is a simple, inexpensive way to help improve the quality of life for people with memory loss, as well as offer respite to their families and caregivers.

Memory Lane TV leverages Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud playout service to support linear OTT channels on leading Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platforms, including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire, as well as personal Chromecast and iOS devices. The award-winning cloud-based channel playout platform offers broadcast-grade quality, plus, leverages automation of processes such as playlist generation, making it possible for Memory Lane TV to offer personalized, 24/7 linear content to users at the click of a button.

"When we were introduced to Amagi, we knew they were the right partner for us—able to deliver both the linear programming and content customization that was so integral to our platform," said Alban Maino, CEO of Memory Lane TV. "With access to these technologies, we've turned our vision of personalized, scientifically proven therapeutic programming into reality. Memory Lane TV is now available in managed care and in-home settings across the U.S., and we are well-positioned to expand on a global scale."

"This is a phenomenal example of how content owners are taking advantage of Amagi's FAST solutions to address audience segments that were previously underserved," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "And because we believe so much in the power of Memory Lane TV's mission to help those living with memory loss, we are proud to join hands with them through this technology partnership and engagement."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Memory Lane

Memory Lane TV, a product of Memoro, Inc., is a leading edge Video On Demand service specializing in multi-sensory programming for people living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Developed and tested in clinical settings by occupational therapists, caring artists, producers, and memory care experts, Memory Lane Tv is the embodiment of more than fifty years of published medical findings exploring the relationship between sensory stimulation and memory activation, and the knock-on behavioral effects that often accompany memory loss, all packaged in an easy-to-use streaming media service.



Making the multisensory experience even more impactful for users, much of MLTV's unique content has been designed to be paired with specific aromas, enabling users to integrate olfactory stimulation into the audio-visual stimulation for maximum benefit. Memoro, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, ME and Memory Lane TV can be accessed anywhere broadband service is available.

More information available on www.memory-lane.tv

Memoro, Inc. Contact:

Matthew B. Murrell

Chief Operating Officer

Email: [email protected]

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 650+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Contact:

BOCA Communications for Amagi

Email: [email protected]

Amagi Contact:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Head of Global Marketing

Email: [email protected]

India PR Contact:

Gayatri Binu

The PRactice

Email: [email protected]

Europe PR Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.