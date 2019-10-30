Memory Trainer Helps Retiree Win National Memory Competition From Across the Globe

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How does a recent retiree become a memory champion? According to Magnetic Memory Method student James Gerwing, it's pretty easy.

Anthony Metivier, who teaches people how to use memory techniques from his headquarters in Brisbane, recently learned that his memory student, James Gerwing, won the 2019 Canadian Memory Championships.

Magnetic Memory Method

The best part? James Gerwing, of Edmonton, Alberta, won his award after breaking a few national memory records as part of his run-up to the national competition.

As Dr. Metivier explains, anyone of any age can win these competitions, but the real reason to attend them is to learn more about the techniques for passing exams, earning promotions at work and learning languages.

Anthony has produced a ton of success stories in each of these areas. But this is the first time one of his students has gone all the way to the top.

As James wrote to Dr. Metivier:

"Anthony, Jim Gerwing, here. About 5 years ago, I began taking your online course and then went into some memory competitions. I am the four-time, current, undefeated (and record holder) of the Alberta memory championships.

Even better: I just won the 2019 Canadian Memory Championships (AND the first ever pan-provincial championship). Thanks for your input."

Dr. Metivier shares his knowledge of memory techniques from his "Magnetic Memory Method Headquarters" in Kelvin Grove. He hosts a podcast, live streams on YouTube and is the author of multiple bestselling books and courses on memory improvement.

What separates Dr. Metivier from others in the memory training world is that he offers simple techniques for memorizing the information that improves daily life: foreign language vocabulary, names and faces, material for tests and exams. There's no hype in his training, just techniques that work.

And it turns out his teaching produces memory champions too, thanks to Dr. Metivier's practical approach.

