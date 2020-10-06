MemoryWell acquires life story app Trib to enhance interactive timeline tool

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MemoryWell is proud to announce the acquisition of life story app Trib, bolstering its premiere life story timeline with new interactive video and audio capabilities to help families connect across generations.

MemoryWell, a digital platform for life storytelling, invites families to collaborate on a timeline, based on the life story of a senior they love. While older adults and their families are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19, MemoryWell is offering this tool for free.

"We want to offer the best interactive experience for families who are apart at this time. This acquisition helps us do that," said Jay Newton-Small, CEO and founder of MemoryWell.

Trib was founded by Jay Ashton and Charles Valentine in 2019 and developed a powerful storytelling app that makes it easy for all generations to privately share their unique family stories.

Each family receives an account where they can relive shared moments through short audio and video stories. Family members can add to the stories, include photos, and ask for more. Trib assembles these stories into a timeline which can be organized by date, event, theme, and place. Creative story suggestions and a private platform make sharing easy and stress-free.

"We are very excited for Trib to become part of Memory Well, where the unique technology we built can positively impact so many more families," said Charles Valentine. "Our missions are so closely aligned that this was a natural home for Trib."

Everyone has a story to share. MemoryWell's timelines help capture these memories for future generations. View a sample timeline here.

How it works:

Go to MemoryWell's website and open your own free timeline for you or your loved one.

Start uploading your favorite memories, photos or videos

About MemoryWell

MemoryWell is a platform for senior storytelling. A network of more than 700 freelance writers interview older adults and write brief stories shared digitally to capture their legacy and deepen empathy with paid care providers. The digital life story timeline allows families to build on the stories or tell their own life stories, complete with photos, music and videos from different eras.

