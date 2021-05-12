MemoryWell Announces Three Additions To Its Team

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MemoryWell is thrilled to announce three new additions to its team as it continues to grow and support its mission to build empathy in health care, one story at a time. These roles are critical, giving MemoryWell additional capabilities to expand in key markets and leverage data to improve health outcomes.

Sarah Jones joins as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for business development across all of MemoryWell's healthcare markets. Sarah joins MemoryWell after being part of a series of successful healthcare acquisitions, most notably the 2018 sale of GreatCall to Best Buy. At Best Buy Health, she was responsible for product management functions for a variety of healthcare channels, as well as business development and innovation. Sarah has almost 15 years of experience in healthcare technology and has spent most of her career focused on solutions that meaningfully improve the lives of seniors and their caregivers.

Martin Bacher joins us as our outside Head of AI. In this role, he will lead MemoryWell's efforts to accelerate the product release lifecycle by owning the development and deployment of key features across web and mobile. Martin has been working at the Watson iLAB at IBM for four years, where he developed projects using multiple IBM Cloud technologies, including email routing and classification based on natural language processing, training machine learning models, analyzing unstructured data, and voice bots and chatbots. Previously, Martin founded a startup called YouTheLegacy, an online learning platform for teachers to help students discover and share their family history through their grandparents.

Marlon Card joins MemoryWell as Junior Full Stack Developer. He will accelerate the development and deployment of key features across MemoryWell web and mobile platforms. Marlon comes to MemoryWell from Y Lift, where he developed a web streaming service. He worked as a project manager at WorkWell Partners, where he created a Python application using a relational database to manage Goldman Sachs Ergo projects.

MemoryWell, Inc. is a digital data platform that promotes person-centered care through life storytelling. The Washington-DC based company was founded by a national correspondent for TIME Magazine, who wrote her father's story when he entered assisted living. Their national network of freelance professional writers puts the person in person-centered care.

