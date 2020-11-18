MemoryWell partners with Prospero Health to promote person-centered care through life storytelling

"Our life stories help people reflect about what matters most in their lives," said Jay Newton-Small, CEO of MemoryWell. Tweet this

Prospero's team-based approach to care is designed to enable patients to live their best lives and to receive care determined by personal choice and preference, rather than dictated by circumstance.

"Our care delivery model is based on knowing our patients, and truly understanding what it takes to help them feel cared for and supported in the home. MemoryWell will help us do that," said Doug Wenners, Co-Founder and CEO of Prospero Health. "We want to honor the lives they have lived so far and make sure the chapters yet to come are the best they can be."

MemoryWell works with care providers to put patients' stories and values at the center of care. Additionally, an interactive life story timeline invites far-flung relatives to collaborate on a family history project, coming together virtually at a time when social distancing is keeping many apart.

"Our life stories help people reflect about what matters most in their lives. Prospero is a natural partner because of its strong commitment to respecting patients as people with unique histories and needs," said Jay Newton-Small, CEO and Founder of MemoryWell.

After successful completion of the initial pilot, Prospero's leadership envisions a partnership with MemoryWell that would enable this service for all Prospero patients in the communities it serves. These stories also provide a better understanding of social determinants of health that can be addressed to improve patient care.

About MemoryWell

MemoryWell is a platform for senior storytelling. A network of more than 700 freelance writers interview older adults and write brief stories shared digitally to capture their legacy and deepen empathy with paid care providers.

About Prospero Health

Prospero is a home-based, supportive care company providing compassionate care for a growing population of people living with serious health conditions. Prospero's care team of doctors, nurses and social workers are specially trained to address complex medical needs. They provide face-to-face and 24/7 telemedicine support in the home during scheduled appointments and any time unexpected needs arise. Prospero works closely with existing primary care physicians and specialists to ensure people receive care where they are most comfortable, and that their families and caregivers feel supported along the way. Founded in 2019, Prospero currently serves patient communities in 10 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.prospero-health.com .

