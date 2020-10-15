MEMP Service Corporation Announces Certification and Accreditation Milestones

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEMP Service Corporation (Molecular Environmental Monitoring Provider) is pleased to announce several milestones and the official launch of their mobile molecular environmental monitoring services. After several years of research, development, validation, field trials and third-party accreditations, the mobile biosurveillance solution has arrived. MEMP Service Corp. offers an ISO 17025 accredited molecular testing laboratory, at any location, with test results in four hours or less for a wide variety of microbial pathogens and other molecular targets.

Through a partnership with Applied Food Diagnostics, the company developed and validated the MEMP Listeria Assay and the MEMP Salmonella Assay. The outcome of this collaboration resulted in the required features needed, such as reagent shelf stability and a reduced footprint, so these assays could be performed in MEMP's mobile laboratory fleet. Earlier this year, both MEMP Listeria and Salmonella assays received certification from the AOAC Research Institute. The AOAC-RI Performance Tested MethodsSM Program #052003 has been assigned to the MEMP Listeria Assay and AOAC-RI Performance Tested MethodsSM Program #042002 to Salmonella.

On August 18th, 2020, MEMP Service Corp. received ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from the A2LA (American Association for Laboratories). The company's scope demonstrates conformance with the "AOAC INTERNATIONAL Guidelines for Laboratories Performing Microbiological and Chemical Analyses of Food, Dietary Supplements, and Pharmaceuticals" and the A2LA R104 – General Requirements: Accreditation of Field Testing and Field Calibration Laboratories. In addition to the AOAC Performance Tested MethodsSM Program approved MEMP Listeria Assay and MEMP Salmonella Assay, the scope includes these validated assays; Aspergillus, Coliforms, Cronobacter, E. coli O157:H7, Generic E. coli, EHEC (Enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli.), STEC (Shiga-toxin producing Escherichia coli), Staphylococcus aureus and Listeria monocytogenes. MEMP Service Corp. is the first of its kind mobile molecular laboratory with the aforementioned prestigious accreditations.

"We want to provide food manufacturers and related industries with rapid situational awareness of their environment. After our initial development phase, we discreetly assisted a select few manufacturers with microbial contamination concerns. The real success for us was minimizing the overall disruption for these companies. With our mobile laboratory on site, clients were able to identify and eliminate harborage sites in real time. Our service is allowing for a troubleshooting event to be limited to a period of a few days whereas the same outcome would take a traditional laboratory service several months," said Thomas Lonczynski, Founder and President of MEMP Service Corp.

About MEMP Service Corporation

MEMP Service Corporation is headquartered in Pennsylvania with regional service centers throughout the United States. MEMP's network of mobile laboratories is continuously expanding and increasing its routine coverage. The company is currently focusing solutions for the food and beverage industry, but its services and technology have the potential for additional communities including critical infrastructure sectors, wellness and regulatory agencies. Learn more about MEMP Service Corp's service options at www.mempservices.com.

About Applied Food Diagnostics, Inc.

Applied Food Diagnostics develops and manufactures sampling and testing products specifically for the food centric sectors. Applied Food Diagnostics offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative, rapid detection test kits, microbiological products, laboratory and sample collection supplies for food science applications. Their portfolio includes several AOAC Performance Tested MethodsSM Program Approved pathogen detection kits. Additional information can be found at www.appliedfooddiagnostics.com .

About A2LA

A2LA is a non-profit, non-governmental, third-party accreditation body, offering internationally recognized accreditation services to testing and calibration laboratories, sampling organizations, inspection bodies, proficiency testing providers, reference material producers and product certifiers.

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

The AOAC Research Institute (AOAC RI) is a division of AOAC INTERNATIONAL that promotes and conducts activities to help develop, improve, and validate proprietary testing methods. Association of Official Analytical Collaboration (AOAC) International, is based in Rockville, MD, and is an independent, third-party, nongovernment administrator of the AOAC Performance Tested MethodsSM Program. AOAC RI serves diagnostic producers by establishing and maintaining method validation and performance criteria.

