Memphis area fitness trainers take steps towards healthier Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the leading Memphis area fitness trainers are challenging one another in a friendly step competition, pitting their gyms members and respective social media followers against each other to see whose team could log the most steps over a 60-day period. The trainers were inspired by Healthier 901, powered by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, a three-year challenge to lose a combined one million pounds in three years.

T.R.A.P. Fitness owner Alton Williams and Kenneth "Coach Kenny" Fleming, owner of Kenetix Performance and Fitness, discovered they were both involved with Healthier 901 and decided to embrace their passion for helping individuals achieve their fitness goals, or simply live a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Now in year two of the three-year health movement, Healthier 901 is inspiring ambitious weight loss for the Mid-South to lose a collective one million pounds and tackle obesity, which is a major risk factor for cancer and heart disease and the leading causes of death in Desoto County, Miss., and Shelby County, Tenn. More than weight loss, Healthier 901 asks the community to adopt a healthy, active lifestyle.

Whether a light jog, leisurely walk or brisk cardio, Healthier 901's free downloadable fitness app counts steps, miles, calories burned and time spent active. If you are interested in joining Team Alton or Team Kenny and participating in their friendly competition, download the Healthier 901 app, tap "Challenges" and search for "Trainer Challenge." The winning trainer will receive a trophy to display in their gym. The participant with the most tracked steps will earn bragging rights, a commemorative trophy and be featured on Healthier 901's digital platforms.

"My clients are elated to support Methodist Le Bonheur's initiative by being the change we desire to see in our city. Friendly competition can be a huge motivator, too," said Bluff City native Alton Williams.

"Coach Kenny" Fleming, who turned his college hobby into a career, agrees.

"We know the health facts in our community and we know about our obesity rate. We've been among the heaviest cities for a while. We know what we have to do," said Fleming. "Healthier 901 is a barrier-breaker. No more excuses, let's take advantage of this opportunity."

If you are a trainer, interested in hosting a challenge and becoming a Healthier 901 Fitness partner, please visit Healthier901.com and use the "contact us" form to express your interest.

Along with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Healthier 901 includes the generous support from sponsors Cigna Healthcare, Nike, Kroger, Action News 5 and the YMCA.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital , ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

