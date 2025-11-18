Memphis Attorney Sues Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Over Illegal Solicitation Scheme

Lawsuit accuses Alexander Shunnarah's firm of posing as a nonprofit to prey on car crash victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Memphis attorney Thomas Greer sued national personal injury firm Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, accusing partners Alexander Shunnarah and Robert Schuerger of running an illegal solicitation operation that targets car crash victims in Tennessee.

Greer, founder of Greer Injury Lawyers , filed the lawsuit on behalf of Ben Daniel, a personal injury attorney at the family-owned Daniel Law Firm . Daniel was contacted within 48 hours of his accident by a caller falsely claiming to represent a nonprofit medical organization. The caller offered medical treatment, then routed Daniel to a Shunnarah representative, who pressured him to sign a legal contract, according to the complaint filed in Shelby County Circuit Court.

"The public deserves better than this," said Greer. "What we're seeing is a playbook built on deception. Firms are using aggressive and underhanded tactics to sign clients, and this practice needs to stop. It's unethical and it's unlawful."

The lawsuit alleges the defendants illegally accessed Daniel's confidential information from a police accident report — protected under Tennessee law — and weaponized it for solicitation. The complaint alleges that the defendants violated state consumer protection laws, legal advertising rules, and privacy statutes, and have engaged in civil conspiracy.

"After three decades representing injury victims in Memphis, I know how vulnerable people are after an accident," said Daniel. "Experiencing this illegal solicitation scheme firsthand showed me how predatory these operations have become. These deceptive tactics undermine the integrity of our profession."

Greer is referring the matter to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility and warns Tennessee accident victims to reject unsolicited contact after crashes and choose their attorneys on their own terms.

About Greer Injury Lawyers Greer Injury Lawyers PLLC is a Memphis personal injury and trial law firm with over $300 million recovered in complex cases.

About Daniel Law Firm Daniel Law Firm is a generational Memphis personal injury law firm founded in 1968, now family-led with a mission to treat every client as family.

