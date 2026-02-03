Memphis-Based Barr Brands Marks 80 Years in Business and 30 Years of Employee Ownership

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr Brands, a company deeply rooted in Memphis since 1946, will celebrate two significant milestones in 2026: 80 years of doing business in Memphis and 30 years as a 100 percent employee-owned company.

Founded in 1946 by William M. Barr, the company began with humble beginnings and a focus on solving everyday problems through practical, effective products. What started as a small Memphis operation has grown into a nationally recognized portfolio of specialty cleaning, home improvement, and automotive brands - all while remaining headquartered in Memphis and committed to the community where it was founded.

In 1996, Barr Brands took a pivotal step by becoming fully employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). For the past three decades, employee ownership has shaped how the company operates, invests, and grows - ensuring that the people who build the business every day directly share in its success.

"Our story is inseparable from Memphis," said Scott Beal, CEO. "For 80 years, this city has been our home. Becoming employee-owned 30 years ago strengthened our commitment not only to long-term business success, but to creating meaningful, life-changing retirement savings for our employee owners right here in this community."

As part of its anniversary year, Barr Brands will host its Annual Shareholder Meeting in Memphis, bringing together employee owners to reflect on 2025 results and look ahead to 2026 and beyond. The company is also pleased to welcome Ted Townsend, President & CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, as a guest at the meeting - underscoring Barr Brands' ongoing partnership with the Memphis business community.

Looking forward, Barr Brands remains focused on building upon its strong foundation, investing in its people, and ensuring its purpose and presence in Memphis continue for generations to come.

About Barr Brands – www.barrbrands.com

Barr Brands is a Memphis-based manufacturer and marketer of trusted specialty cleaning, home improvement, and automotive products. Founded in 1946 and employee-owned since 1996, the company is driven by a clear purpose: to create life-changing value for its employee owners while delivering products consumers rely on every day.

SOURCE Barr Brands