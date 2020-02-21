Memphis-Based Distribution Company Beatroot Music Agrees to Administer Thousands in Unpaid Royalties

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatroot Music , a distribution company based in Memphis, today announced it is administering the unpaid royalties of former Dart Music. Upon filing for bankruptcy in 2017, Dart Music had debts totaling $2.57 million.

Beatroot agreeing to administer these funds allows the company to fulfill pending royalty payments to hundreds of rightsholders who distributed their works through Dart's services.

"We believe in compensating rightsholders for their creative works, and this is why we agreed to administer this fund on behalf of Dart Music. When Chris McMurtry, Dart's founder, asked if we would be willing to, we were happy to take on this challenge," said George Monger, Director of Operations at Beatroot. "Our team has sourced together the metadata of thousands of tracks, which amounts to significant income for the deserving rightsholders. We're excited to disburse these payments and further support the independent ecosystem."

Award-winning country music artist Andy Velo is among the dozens of music creators awaiting payment from Dart. Velo distributed his hit singles Roll of a Dirt Road and Song You Can Drink a Beer To through Dart's distribution service.

"It's reassuring to see music distributors like Beatroot advocate for all music creators, especially in a time when the music industry is so complex and professionals are losing out due to misinformation and a lack of standardized procedures," Andy Velo said. "With Beatroot administering this fund, the team I worked closely with in the studio can reap the reward of our hard work."

Rightsholders that may have unclaimed royalties as a result of Dart's bankruptcy, please prepare the following documents to submit your claim:

A copy of your last PayPal statement or PayPal email confirmation which must include the PayPal Transaction ID

Provide a list of International Standard Recording Code (ISRC) codes and UPC Codes (Microsoft Excel or PDF format is sufficient).

U.S. bank account for wire transfer

W-9 for payee

Claims must be submitted through Beatroot's online portal: www.beatroot.com/dart-music-royalty-payment/.

For questions concerning the fund's administration, please contact Wren McDaniel at wren.mcdaniel@beatroot.com.

About Beatroot Music

Memphis-based Beatroot Music is the recently launched distribution company under Made in Memphis Entertainment LLC. Supported by the latest technologies, Beatroot was created to be an exclusive service for independent artists and labels. Beatroot strives to stay at the forefront of the distribution space by building global partnerships and offering premier services so that independent artists' music is heard. For more information, please visit www.beatroot.com.

