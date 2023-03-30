Memphis-Based Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate Set to Open New Office in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate is set to expand into Arkansas by opening a new office in Little Rock this April. Led by local market experts Kevin McCollum, Thomas Schmidt, and Jacob Spears, this office promises to spark opportunities for local growth and attract global brands to cities all across the Diamond State.

The partners of Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate (from left) Dustin Jones, Kevin McCollum, Thomas Schmidt, Jacob Spears, and Jonathan Aur are set to expand into Arkansas by opening a new office in Little Rock this April.

"We do business in all four corners of Arkansas," says McCollum. Jones Aur's new office will serve landlords, tenants, investors, and developers from across the state. As born and raised Arkansans, McCollum, Schmidt, and Spears have a personal interest in seeing the areas they serve succeed, and they look forward to the expansion.

As the united team from Memphis and Arkansas join forces under Jones Aur, the firm hopes to highlight the sister cities' commonalities and open the markets for interested investors. You can learn more about Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate and its newest partners by visiting their website at https://jonesaur.com/.

SOURCE Jones Aur