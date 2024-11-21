Memphis, It's Time to Celebrate! Join Us at the All Black Dream Achievers Celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on! In just a few days, the city of Memphis will gather for the All Black Dream Achievers Celebration, a night to honor excellence, inspire dreams, and make a lasting impact. This highly anticipated event will take place on Sunday, November 24th, at the luxurious Marriott East 5795 Poplar and I-40.

What's the All Black Dream Achievers Celebration?

It's more than an event—it's a movement. The evening brings together Memphis's most inspiring leaders, achievers, and supporters for a night of glamour, live entertainment, and community-driven purpose. Proceeds will directly support education and resources for first-time homebuyers, veterans, and returning citizens, creating meaningful change in the lives of many.

Event Highlights:

Red Carpet Reception at 6 PM

Arrive in style and take your photo on our exclusive red carpet.

Live Performances at 7 PM

Enjoy captivating music from acclaimed performers, starring Memphis's own Tamikyo Inez

Gourmet Dining & Networking Opportunities

Connect with influential attendees and savor a night designed to uplift and inspire.

All Black Attire Required

Dress to impress for this one-of-a-kind celebration.

Why You Should Attend

Make a Difference: By attending, you're supporting critical programs that foster growth, opportunity, and transformation in Memphis communities.

Be Inspired: This is the night to celebrate achievements, honor resilience, and ignite dreams for a brighter future.

Unforgettable Memories: With stunning performances, powerful messages, and moments to treasure, this event will leave a lasting impression.

Tickets are still available!

Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic evening.

Visit https://tamikyoinez.com to secure your seat today. (You may also purchase upon entry)

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Location: Marriott at Poplar and I-40, Memphis, TN

Time:Red Carpet Reception at 6 PM | Live Performances at 7 PM

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Tamikyo Inez Ansah

12 Disciples Entertainment

901-286-2201

https://tamikyoinez.com

This celebration is where dreams take center stage, and Memphis comes together for a night of unity and impact. Don't just hear about it—be part of the legacy.

See you on the red carpet, November 24th!

