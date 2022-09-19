Memphis Men's Clinic Offers New Treatments

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Memphis Men's Clinic is excited to announce that men in Tennessee have new options for treating erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, and premature ejaculation. The Memphis Men's Clinic is proud to serve the Tennessee area, helping men regain their confidence, correct hormonal imbalances, and improve their romantic relationships.

Erectile dysfunction is one of the most common sexual problems men face. The Memphis Men's Clinic's erectile dysfunction treatments are state-of-the-art and incorporate new technologies alongside best-practice techniques. Treatment methods include testosterone replacement therapy, medication, platelet-rich plasma therapy, and WAVE therapy — a revolutionary treatment technology for curing erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction treatments have come a long way since doctors simply prescribed medication. The Memphis Men's clinic now offers WAVE therapy, a revolutionary non-medical treatment for erectile dysfunction. WAVE therapy is painless and drug-free, so patients won't have to worry about pain or dealing with anesthetics after the 30-minute procedure. In clinical tests WAVE therapy has been shown to have long-term improvements in men with erectile dysfunction, with many urologists hailing it as a breakthrough treatment option for long-term relief from erectile dysfunction.

Symptoms of low testosterone can be devastating: depression, hair loss, relationship difficulties, erectile dysfunction, muscle loss, weight gain, and more. The Memphis Men's Clinic specializes in treating men low testosterone with a variety of techniques. The clinic's testosterone therapy solutions begin with a consultation, where their team of expert doctors will listen to patients and create a treatment plan based on their unique needs. Memphis Men's Clinic offers five different treatment options for patients who suffer from low testosterone, meaning men can take more control over their treatment plans. Treatments might include testosterone patches applied to the skin, tablets, nasal sprays, and topical gels.

For men suffering from premature ejaculation, the Memphis Men's clinic offers a number of modern treatment options that are geared specifically towards the client's individual needs. Treatment options such as behavioral modification give men a non-medical option for improving their love life and are safe and effective. The clinic can also employ a number of medications and topical solutions that treat erectile dysfunction and restore men's vitality.

