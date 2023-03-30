Memphis's Own Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate Set to Expand Into Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Aur, a Memphis-based commercial real estate firm, is set to open a new office in Arkansas this April. Led by partners in Little Rock, this office will open up new pathways for Memphis CRE investors and developers to expand their market interests with the expert service they've come to know and trust.

Jones Aur's new office will increase the firm's scale and scope of regional market expertise by leaps and bounds. Founders of the firm Dustin Jones and Jonathan Aur believe that by highlighting the commonalities between these "sister cities," both Memphis and Little Rock will benefit from new opportunities for local growth.

You can learn more about Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate and its newest partners – Kevin McCollum, Thomas Schmidt, and Jacob Spears – by visiting their website at https://jonesaur.com/.

