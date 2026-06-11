Mempho Music Festival Announces Lineup for Ninth Year, Headlined by Pretty Lights and Widespread Panic

Artists Including Spoon, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, STS9, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, De La Soul, Broken Social Scene, JJ Grey & Mofro, and Fishbone Also Set to Perform

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mempho Presents announced today that its festival returns for a ninth year to the Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden on October 9–11, 2026. Electronic pioneer Pretty Lights will headline on Friday, while fan favorite Widespread Panic — following a successful two-night headline run at last year's festival — returns to close out the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Mempho Music Festival 2026 Lineup

"We set out every year to build a lineup that crosses genres the way Memphis always has," said Mempho Presents producer Jeff Bransford. "This lineup has something for everyone, and that's what Mempho is all about — bringing fans together around great music."

Additional performers across the festival's three stages include Grammy-winning bassist and Memphis native MonoNeon, Maggie Rose, Dumpstaphunk, Sierra Hull, Randall Bramblett Band, and a special guest appearance by legendary keyboardist Chuck Leavell. Local favorites Devil Train, Zoë Dominguez, and Degenerate Breakfast round out a stacked lineup.

Mempho Presents will once again bring back the Incendia Dome — a mesmeric, interactive environment melding the worlds of art, design, and science under a fire-laden roof. The festival's signature silent disco runs late into the night in the Dome, with DJs spinning straight to fans' headphones beneath the glow.

Attendees will also enjoy a diverse selection of food and beverage vendors and activations from nationally recognized sponsors and local nonprofit organizations. The festival will once again host its Charity Auction in partnership with the nonprofit Positive Legacy, with fans bidding on autographed memorabilia, rare merchandise, show tickets, and one-of-a-kind artist experiences, all benefiting local Memphis nonprofits.

New for 2026, Mempho introduces two elevated ticket experiences: GA+, a centrally located private hangout with upgraded comforts and amenities, and Platinum, a limited run of luxury suite-level passes at the Main Stage. Both sit alongside the festival's returning VIP experience.

Three-day and single-day tickets are now on sale for Mempho Music Festival. Attendees can purchase now at Tier One pricing: three-day General Admission passes for $269, three-day GA+ passes for $399, three-day VIP passes for $859 and three-day Platinum passes for $2,200; single-day General Admission passes for $139, single-day GA+ passes for $179, single-day VIP passes for $329 and single-day Platinum passes for $900. All prices include applicable fees. Payment plans are also available, letting fans secure passes with a deposit and pay the balance in installments.

For a full list of performers, amenities and to purchase tickets, visit memphofest.com.

About Mempho Presents

Mempho Presents is the largest independent music promoter in the Mid-South, producing live music festivals and cultural events rooted in the musical legacy of Memphis. Its flagship properties include Mempho Music Festival each October and RiverBeat Music Festival each May, bringing world-class artists and immersive experiences to the heart of the region. Mempho Presents is a division of Forward Momentum, LLC. For more information, visit memphopresents.com.

SOURCE Mempho Presents