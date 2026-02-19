Dave Matthews Band, Wu-Tang Clan, and The Red Clay Strays to Headline Memphis' Third Annual RiverBeat Music Festival

Artists Including T-Pain, Ice Cube, Marshmello, Lord Huron, Salt-N-Pepa, and St. Vincent Join a Multi-Genre Lineup on Memphis' Riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverBeat Music Festival is set to return to Memphis' Mississippi Riverfront at Tom Lee Park for its third year on May 1-3, 2026. This year's headliners include Dave Matthews Band, Wu-Tang Clan, and The Red Clay Strays, anchoring a lineup that celebrates nostalgic and contemporary artists.

RiverBeat 2026 Lineup

Additional performers across three stages include T-Pain, Ice Cube, Marshmello, Lord Huron, Salt-N-Pepa, St. Vincent, Wale, De La Soul, Phantogram, John Butler with Band, The 502s, Cheat Codes, Rob Garza (of Thievery Corporation), Dogs In A Pile, and many more, creating a diverse lineup that spans a variety of genres. Promoter Mempho Presents is enhancing the overall festival experience with a dedicated DJ pavilion featuring dance and EDM-driven performances, immersive lighting, and digital displays across all three stages, curated lounge areas, and more. Attendees will also enjoy the return of fan-favorite elements, including the iconic Ferris wheel, diverse food vendors, and nightly fireworks.

Deeply rooted in Memphis' musical heritage, RiverBeat also highlights the city's lasting influence on global music culture. The festival will feature programming directed by Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell of Royal Studios, featuring the Hi Rhythm Section. Along with performances from Memphis Rap OGz hosted by Al Kapone and DJ Zirk featuring Tela, Gangsta Blac, Frayser Boy, Kia Shine, and Tom Skeemask with DJ Bizzle Bluebland (WYXR) and DJ Superman (Hot 107.1). Local favorites Hope Clayburn's Soul Scrimmage, Dead Soldiers, Optic Sink, Turnstyles, and others will also be performing - reinforcing RiverBeat's commitment to honoring the city's past while amplifying its present.

"RiverBeat brings together legendary artists, modern hitmakers, and Memphis originals for a weekend that truly reflects the soul of this city," said Jeff Bransford, festival producer at Mempho Presents. "There's nothing quite like experiencing this music on the riverfront, and we're proud to continue building RiverBeat as a cultural moment that's uniquely Memphis." RiverBeat is expected to deliver significant economic impact for Memphis by drawing visitors from across the country, supporting local businesses and hotels, and generating hundreds of local jobs.

The festival has partnered with Orion Financial as the main stage sponsor, with Bud Light serving as the second stage sponsor. RiverBeat also proudly continues its partnerships with national and local nonprofit organizations WYXR , Music Export Memphis , Stax Music Academy , and Positive Legacy , all dedicated to supporting Memphis' music community. In addition, RiverBeat partners with Project Green Fork to collect surplus festival food and redirect it to Mid-South organizations addressing food insecurity and homelessness.

Three-day and Single-day tickets are on sale now for RiverBeat Music Festival, including the introduction of GA+, a new ticket tier designed to elevate the General Admission fan experience. Tier One ticket pricing: Three-day General Admission passes for $249, Three-day GA+ passes for $379, Three-day VIP passes for $849. Single-day General Admission passes for $99, Single-day GA+ passes for $139, and Single-day VIP passes for $295.

For a full list of performers, amenities, and to learn more about RiverBeat Music Festival, visit riverbeat.com .

About Mempho Presents

Proudly independent, Mempho Presents curates world-class music festivals and cultural events that draw on the rich legacy of Memphis to inspire immersive and authentic fan experiences, connecting people through the universal language of music, performance, and culture to create lasting memories. Mempho Presents is a division of Forward Momentum. For more information, visit memphopresents.com .

