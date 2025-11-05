Shell Daze 2026 Lineup Announced

Tickets On Sale Now

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mempho Presents, the independent production company behind Memphis-based festivals RiverBeat, SmokeSlam, and Mempho Music Festival, has announced the daily lineup for its fifth annual Shell Daze Music Festival. The two-day festival will return to Overton Park Shell on April 17-18, 2026. The festival will host Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle, and The Last Revel on Friday and Greensky Bluegrass, Sam Grisman Project, and Bailey Bigger on Saturday.

Shell Daze Lineup

"It's shaping up to be an incredible weekend," says producer Jeff Bransford of Mempho Presents. "Greensky Bluegrass, celebrating 25 years, and two-time GRAMMY winner Molly Tuttle both have new albums out, and we're thrilled to welcome Trampled by Turtles, the Sam Grisman Project, and Memphis' own Bailey Bigger to round out the lineup. Overton Park Shell is the perfect backdrop to kick off its 90th year and launch another unforgettable festival season."

Tickets are now on sale at https://memphopresents.com/events/shell-daze-music-festival-1

Early Bird Pricing:

Single Day General Admission: $55

Single Day VIP: $110

2-Day General Admission: $100

2-Day VIP: $220

VIP Amenities Include:

Admission with early entry access

Access to VIP viewing deck

Private discounted bar

1 event poster per ticket

Free sodas/water

10% off merch

Entry into the drawing for two VIP tickets to RiverBeat, SmokeSlam, and Mempho Fest

About Mempho Presents: Proudly independent, Mempho Presents curates world-class music festivals and cultural events that draw on the rich legacy of Memphis to inspire immersive and authentic fan experiences, connecting people through the universal language of music, performance, and culture to create lasting memories. Mempho Presents is a division of Forward Momentum. For more information, visit https://memphopresents.com, Facebook, Instagram

Admat Lineup

Contact:

Anastazija Pomelov

Ubuntu One

[email protected]

224-300-9808

SOURCE Mempho Presents