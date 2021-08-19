Memrise Launches Free 'Return to Travel' Language Courses with Key COVID-Safe Phrases

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memrise [ https://www.memrise.com/ ], the language learning platform that teaches real-world phrases, today launches its Travel Essentials: The COVID-safe Phrases You Need courses in eight of the app's most popular languages.

The courses take into consideration phrases users need to feel empowered to communicate safely about COVID-related concerns. Languages in which the updated course is featured include: French, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian. Courses are free for anyone with a Memrise account.

2021 has been the year of anticipated travel, and as people prepare to enter holiday mode, there are many new factors to consider. Questions like "Do I need to wear a mask?" or "Do you sell hand sanitizer?" are just a few of the essential phrases in the course.

A survey of 1,000 Americans and 1,000 Britons by Memrise found that a top priority for both groups is to communicate in their destination's language. In fact, 75% of Americans and 44% of UK residents say they're more willing to learn the language now than before. Only 3% of Americans say it's "unimportant" to be able to communicate about COVID-19 in their holiday destination's language, compared to 10% of Britons.

While Americans feel very confident in their ability to communicate about COVID (58%), UK friends feel less prepared with only just under a third (31%) saying they feel very confident. When choosing a destination, both agree booking destinations where COVID restrictions have been lifted is important: 39% of Americans and 19% of Britons. Only 12% of Britons and 22% of Americans based their destination on speaking the same native language, hinting that both groups are ready to explore. Luckily, Memrise' new safe travel courses are designed with something for everyone in mind, regardless of proficiency level.

Ready to book a trip abroad? Travel Smart with Memrise: Travel Essentials: The COVID-safe Phrases You Need .

About Memrise

Memrise is the language learning platform that teaches you real-world language the locals actually use. We use audio and video clips of real locals speaking in different situations, plus proven memory techniques, to give people the language skills they need to thrive in the real world. This immersive form of language learning helps you develop real-life language competency – and is fun, fast, and addictive.

About the Research

Memrise worked with OnePoll to survey a total of 2,000 Americans and Britons (1,000 in each country) planning to travel in 2021. Research was conducted July/August.

