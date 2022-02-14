MEMS Energy Harvesting Devices Market size to grow by USD 51.72 Million | Driven by increasing usage of alternatives such as micro batteries | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global MEMS energy harvesting devices market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several industry-focused and diversified vendors that are indulged in manufacturing MEMS energy harvesting devices for different applications. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Cymbet Corp.

EH 4 GmbH

EnOcean GmbH

Fujitsu Ltd.

Holst Centre

Lam Research Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in MEMS energy harvesting devices market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 36% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. The US is the key market for MEMS energy harvesting devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Germany, China, the UK, and the Netherlands are expected to emerge as prominent markets for MEMS energy harvesting devices during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The MEMS energy harvesting devices market share growth by the building and home automation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing usage of MEMS energy harvesting devices in building and home automation devices in developed regions such as Europe and North America. Also, the increasing number of smart homes is driving the growth of the segment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The MEMS energy harvesting devices market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of alternatives such as micro batteries. End-users are increasingly replacing conventional micro-batteries with MEMS energy harvesting devices followed by the developments in wireless communication technologies. Also, the advent of cost-effective and low-power wireless devices has increased the use of MEMS energy harvesting devices as micro batteries have a limited extent. Thus, the increasing replacement of batteries with MEMS energy harvesting devices will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, the challenges associated with piezoelectric MEMS energy harvesters will impede the growth of the market. Piezoelectric MEMS energy harvesters with high resonant frequency require high ambient energy sources are less favorable, as the harvesters cannot be used in less ambient environments. Additionally, the two biggest challenges for the technology are the need for higher power density and wider bandwidth. These challenges can lead to reduced usage of piezoelectric MEMS energy harvesters. These factors will negatively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

MEMS Energy Harvesting Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EH 4 GmbH, EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Holst Centre, Lam Research Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., and STMicroelectronics NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Building and home automation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

