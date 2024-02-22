MEMS in the Global Medical Market: New Report with 2020-2023 Data, CAGR Projections to 2028 and Profiles of Leading Players TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Teledyne Dalsa and Silex Microsystems

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) in Global Medical Markets' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) in the Medical Market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion in 2028, rising at a CAGR of 8.50%.

The products covered in this report include sensors (pressure, inertial, optical, magnetic, temperature and other sensors), drug delivery systems (inhalers/nebulizers, microneedles and micropumps), and microfluidic and lab-on-a-chip (LOC) devices (clinical in vitro diagnostic, point-of-care, medical research and analytical devices).

Of these, microfluidic and LOC devices account for the largest segment of the MEMS device market. In terms of microfluidic devices, the key potential lies in developing cartridges that are highly sensitive, multichannel and multiplexing systems.

The market is also segmented by application, which in this report includes pharmaceutical and life sciences research (high throughput, cellular analysis, genomics, proteomics and others), in vitro diagnostics (molecular diagnostics, immunology, biochemistry and others), and home healthcare and medical devices (diagnosis and patient monitoring, and surgical and medical equipment).

Application areas that hold immense potential for future growth include drug delivery devices, devices for medical research (especially genomics, cellular analysis and high throughput), cardiology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, in vitro diagnostics and tissue regeneration.

Drug delivery systems (DDS) based on organic, inorganic and hybrid nanoparticles are being developed as drug carriers for active targeting, especially in chemotherapy. The newest generation of DDS are designed with qualities such stability, toxicity, prolonged delivery, precise site targeting, higher permeability, increased solubility and reduced particle sizes. Compared to traditional dosage forms, they can greatly enhance the medicinal agent's performance.

MEMS technology creates miniature drug delivery systems using polymers, micropumps, sensors, microvalves, reservoirs, actuators and high-performance computers, among other materials like silicon, glass, metals, and nitrides. However, because there are not enough refilling techniques, they would need frequent replacement procedures, making them less appropriate for long-term use. Furthermore, microvalves are used to regulate the rate of fluid flow, seal, and turning the delivery device on and off.

The Report Includes

56 data tables and 28 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) in the medical industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the current market size and revenue forecast for MEMS devices in global medical markets, and a corresponding market share analysis based on product, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies and future prospects

Discussion of sustainability trends and ESG trends in the global market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies

Review of patents on MEMS devices in the medical industry

An analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding.

Competitive intelligence related to leading companies, their global rankings, recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and product portfolios

Profiles of the leading market players, including TE Connectivity, Honeywell International Inc., STMicroelectronics, Teledyne Dalsa, and Silex Microsystems

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Technology Evolution and Advantages

MEMS Devices and Applications for the Medical Market

Regulatory Environment

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Widening Range of Applications Increasing Use of MEMS Devices in Healthcare Advances in Technology Rising Prevalences of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

Market Restraints Lengthy and Expensive Product Development Cycles Lack of a Standardized Fabrication Process for MEMS Substituting Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) for MEMS

Market Opportunities Increasing Government Investment in Healthcare R&D of MEMS Devices for Medical Purposes



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product

MEMS Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Optical Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Other Sensors

Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip

Clinical In vitro Diagnostics

Analytical In vitro Diagnostics

Point-Of-Care In vitro Diagnostics

Medical Research

Drug Delivery Devices

Micropumps

Microneedles

Inhalers/Nebulizers

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Home Healthcare Market

Pharmaceutical/Life Sciences Research Market

High-Throughput Screening

Genomics

Cellular Analysis

Proteomics

Other Research Applications

In-vitro Diagnostics Market

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunology

Biochemistry

Other In vitro Diagnostic Applications

Medical Devices

Diagnosis and Patient Monitoring

Surgical and Medical Equipment

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 ESG Development

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies

Emerging Trends

Miniaturization

MEMS Mirrors

Devices

MEMS-based Piezoelectric Microphones

Nanomaterials in MEMS

MEMS Technology

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

All Sensors Corp.

Analog Devices

Honeywell International

Integrated Sensing Systems

Knowles Electronics

Memscap

Silex Microsystems

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Teledyne Dalsa

Texas Instruments

