MemVerge and Analytical Biosciences Accelerate Cancer and COVID-19 Research with Big Memory

Scientists rely on genomic sequencing to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants and understand how they will impact health. On February 17 th , The White House announced The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will invest nearly $200 million to identify, track and mitigate emerging strains of SARS-COV-2 through genome sequencing.

"Single-cell RNA sequencing is one of the key fundamental research methods that drives advances in Cancer and COVID-19 research. We are proud to be a world's leading provider of the most advanced single-cell analytical tools," said Chris Kang, Head of Bioinformatics Operations at Analytical Biosciences. "The Big Memory platform that MemVerge and Intel developed accelerates our workflows and helps us generate results much faster, which will lead to more efficient ways to gain greater insights and knowledge in diseases mechanisms and improve healthcare."

Single-cell RNA sequencing analysis is a process containing multiple large scale data processing steps. The long-running process is compute-intensive and imposes significant demands on memory resources. Computation uses very large matrices that need to fit in memory and intermediate results must be saved and reloaded for other stages, which introduces storage and recovery bottlenecks. Furthermore, the process has many stages that must be repeated for parameter tuning.

Memory Machine software from MemVerge addresses these memory resource issues. Its ZeroIO™ memory snapshots eliminate the storage IO bottleneck to significantly reduce overall time to execute the entire scRNA-seq analysis. Other bioinformatics analyses that use large matrices derived from next-generation sequencing techniques can also be accelerated with Big Memory.

"Until now, memory infrastructure did not offer a viable alternative to storage for genomic sequencing," said Charles Fan, CEO at MemVerge. "Big Memory offers the same high-performance as DRAM at a dramatically lower cost, and with the persistence and agility needed for complex data pipelines."

scRNA-seq Testing Results

As a baseline, the complete analysis using R-based tools was completed using DRAM only. The analysis was repeated using Memory Machine and the combined DRAM plus PMEM memory pool. Each analysis stage included data loading and saving processes to mimic the real working scenarios. The testing showed that execution time was up to 25x faster with Memory Machine, saving a total combined execution time of 60 percent across all stages.

Testing also showed that data load times were up to 800x faster with Memory Machine.

The bigger memory capacity allows more tasks to run in parallel and easy rollback to run what-if scenarios. These benefits combined with faster execution times resulted in an overall 10x increase in project throughput per server.

Read Big Memory Accelerates Single-Cell RNA Sequencing to learn more about how Big Memory is speeding up genomics research.

About Analytical BioSciences

Analytical BioSciences is a single cell genomics company focusing on accelerating the development of novel therapeutics. Our mission is to unlock the mechanism of diseases through the most advanced translational single cell platforms with the largest, high-resolution databases, and the most comprehensive commercial grade data analytics. Led by science and data, the company has been and will continue to generate new knowledge and compile/organize insights for the identification and validation of novel cellular targets and biomarkers, which ultimately lead to next generation breakthrough therapeutics and diagnostics.

About MemVerge

The advent of persistent memory is sparking a new era of Big Memory Computing where applications of any size can forgo traditional storage in favor of abundant, persistent and highly available pools of memory. Memory Machine™ software from MemVerge makes this possible by virtualizing DRAM and persistent memory to form a platform for enterprise-class in-memory data services. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com.

MemVerge, the MemVerge logo are trademarks of MemVerge or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

