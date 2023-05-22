MemVerge and SK hynix Announce Endless Memory

News provided by

MemVerge

22 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

Technology preview demonstrates a co-engineered system that never runs out of memory

HAMBURG, Germany, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge® today announced that the company and SK hynix Inc, two leading innovators in Big Memory solutions, have launched Project Endless Memory, a groundbreaking co-engineered system that addresses the challenge of memory exhaustion in data-intensive applications. Memory exhaustion is a major problem that can cause Out-of-Memory (OOM) crashes or poor performance due to swap usage, especially in clustered environments where memory usage is not uniform across nodes. An overview of Endless Memory will be presented at the CXL Forum at ISC on Tuesday, May 23. Demonstrations of Endless Memory are being presented at ISC in MemVerge booth D401.

To address this challenge, MemVerge has partnered with SK hynix to create an "Endless Memory" solution. Endless Memory combines an Elastic Memory Service software from MemVerge and a Niagara Pooled Memory System from SK hynix to allow hosts to dynamically allocate memory as needed, mitigating OOM errors and improving application performance.

"Our collaboration modernizes the existing memory model to improve application performance and prevent OOM errors," said Charles Fan, CEO and co-founder of MemVerge. "The ability to download RAM automatically and intelligently will lead to improved productivity for users of data-intensive applications."

Endless Memory represents an industry milestone because it features CXL memory pooling and tiering technologies running on real CXL memory pooling hardware from SK hynix. The innovative solution incorporates technology that transforms the way data-intensive applications are managed and will provide a more seamless and efficient way to manage memory in clustered environments.

According to Hoshik Kim, VP/Fellow, Memory Forest x&D at SK hynix, "Testing shows that just 20% extra CXL memory from our Niagara Pooled Memory System1 can improve application performance by 3x compared with the existing swap memory approach."

Project Endless Memory is set to revolutionize the way we manage memory for data-intensive applications and is poised to become a must-have solution for companies looking to stay ahead of the curve.

About MemVerge

MemVerge is a leading provider of Big Memory Software designed to accelerate and optimize data-intensive applications. The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of memory-centric computing and revolutionizing the performance and efficiency of distributed systems. For more information about Project Gismo and MemVerge Big Memory solutions, visit www.memverge.com

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

[1] Niagara Pooled Memory System: FPGA based CXL Pooled Memory Prototype

Media Contacts:
Steve Sturgeon
MemVerge
[email protected]
858.472.5669

SOURCE MemVerge

Also from this source

At MemCon, MemVerge Demonstrates How Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) Memory Expansion Will Close the Gap Between CPU and Memory Performance

MemVerge Names Jeffrey Wang Vice President of Engineering

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.