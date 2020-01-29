MemVerge Appoints First VP of Product as Company Enters Next Stage of Growth

"It was clear to me from the start that MemVerge's technology is leveraging storage class memory in a way that will disrupt the market and lead the industry to look at storage and memory through an entirely new lens," said Chandiramani. "This type of technology is exciting to me – it's outside of the box and addresses data pain points in a way that no other company is doing right now. I'm thrilled to join a team led by founders who have had experience building successful breakout companies, creating innovative products and getting those products seeded in the market."

Prior to joining MemVerge, Chandiramani served as vice president of product management at SwiftStack, a software-driven data storage and management platform, for close to four years. He spearheaded SwiftStack's transition from an on-premise object store into a hybrid cloud data management platform which was key to growing the company's year-over-year revenue and expanding its customer base. Prior to SwiftStack, Chandiramani spent five years at Cisco where he built a product management team in India from the ground up. Chandiramani was responsible for launching Cisco's 800M Series Integrated Services Router in India and later expanded into South America and other markets. His experience also spans roles at companies including VMware, NetApp and Brocade.

"Hiren's strong experiences and ability to lead a product organization, successfully develop product strategy and grow product revenue will make him an invaluable part of our team," said Charles Fan, CEO and co-founder of MemVerge. "Hiren's expertise will help us advance our technology to solve the data challenges of today and tomorrow for our customers."

MemVerge, the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), eliminates all boundaries between memory and storage to power the world's most demanding data-centric workloads. Built on the latest Storage Class Memory (SCM) technology, MemVerge MCI provides a software virtualization layer that seamlessly integrates with existing applications and offers 10X the memory size and 10X the data I/O speed compared to current state-of-the-art computing and storage solutions.

