MemVerge CEO to Present on Storage Class Memory and Memory-Converged Infrastructure at the 2020 Persistent Memory Summit

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge , the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), today announced that its CEO and co-founder Charles Fan will be presenting on "Storage Scale, Storage at Memory Speed" at this year's Persistent Memory Summit to be held on January 23 in Santa Clara, CA. The Persistent Memory Summit is hosted by the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) to discuss topics including emerging medias, interconnects and applications.

Presentation: Memory at Storage Scale, Storage at Memory Speed

What: Fan will present on how storage class memory (SCM) will enable future data centers to be memory-centric and software composed. He will discuss how SCM and DRAM combined with the right software become a new Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI) layer that is both persistent and larger in capacity than the memory layer today. This will change the way applications are developed and deployed, and make primary storage obsolete. Additionally, Fan will cover MemVerge's MCI software technology and its initial use cases.

MemVerge's MCI utilizes the latest in Storage Class Memory (SCM) technology and is the first system to eliminate the boundaries between memory and storage to power demanding data-centric workloads. Through its software virtualization layer that can integrate with existing applications, MemVerge's MCI solution provides 10X the memory size, 10X the data I/O speed and a significantly larger and persistent memory tier compared to other existing computing and storage solutions. MemVerge's MCI will render the storage layer unnecessary and allow data centers to move towards becoming memory-centric.

Where: Persistent Memory Summit at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara, California.

When: Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:35 a.m.

About MemVerge

MemVerge, the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), eliminates all boundaries between memory and storage to power the world's most demanding data-centric workloads. Built on the latest Storage Class Memory (SCM) technology, MemVerge MCI provides a software virtualization layer that seamlessly integrates with existing applications and offers 10X the memory size and 10X the data I/O speed compared to current state-of-the-art computing and storage solutions. Its unique distributed memory objects (DMO) technology empowers data-intensive and high performance computing (HPC) workloads such as AI, big data analytics, IoT and data warehousing to run flawlessly at memory speed with guaranteed data consistency across multiple systems. MemVerge is the only solution offering a petabyte-scale data infrastructure and nanosecond speed response time, enabling businesses to process and derive insights from enormous amounts of data in real time, while handling small and large files with equal ease. In this era of machine-generated data, enterprises using MemVerge no longer contend with failed or painfully slow jobs due to performance bottlenecks, system crashes or worn out flash drives—they can now train AI models faster, analyze bigger states, complete more queries in less time and run complex workloads more predictably with fewer resources. Based in San Jose, MemVerge is used by leading financial services, retail, web and cloud companies as well as other leading innovators globally including LinkedIn, Tencent Cloud and JD.com.

To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com.

