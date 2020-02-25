MemVerge Expands Executive Team With Addition of Company's First VP of Sales

"I'm excited about MemVerge's technology and what the company is accomplishing by bringing storage class memory and a breakthrough software architecture to the market," said Degnan. "I've seen first hand the customer benefits and business value of transitioning off spinning media to solid state storage. The ground-breaking work that Charles Fan and the team have done for the transition to persistent memory with rich data services creates an opportunity for unprecedented customer business value and success."

Degnan comes to MemVerge from Diamanti, a hybrid cloud platform for Kubernetes, where he served as vice president of Sales. He joined Diamanti just before the company's product was GA and built a $10M+ successful customer install base in the first year. Prior to Diamanti, Degnan was one of Pure Storage's early sales hires. At Pure Storage, Andrew helped convert more than 50 customers, $35M+ in revenue and was instrumental in implementing and advancing Pure Storage's go-to-market sales strategies.

"Andrew brings a strong track record of building successful and high growth enterprise sales programs from the ground up, and we're excited to have him on board," said Charles Fan, CEO and co-founder of MemVerge. "As we enter this next stage of growth, Andrew's contributions will be critical to helping us reach new markets and expand our customer base while focusing on customer success."

About MemVerge

MemVerge, the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), eliminates all boundaries between memory and storage to power the world's most demanding data-centric workloads. Built on the latest Storage Class Memory (SCM) technology, MemVerge MCI provides a software virtualization layer that seamlessly integrates with existing applications and offers 10X the memory size and 10X the data I/O speed compared to current state-of-the-art computing and storage solutions. Its unique distributed memory objects (DMO) technology empowers data-intensive and high performance computing (HPC) workloads such as AI, big data analytics, IoT and data warehousing to run flawlessly at memory speed with guaranteed data consistency across multiple systems. MemVerge is the only solution offering a petabyte-scale data infrastructure and nanosecond speed response time, enabling businesses to process and derive insights from enormous amounts of data in real time, while handling small and large files with equal ease. In this era of machine-generated data, enterprises using MemVerge no longer contend with failed or painfully slow jobs due to performance bottlenecks, system crashes or worn out flash drives—they can now train AI models faster, analyze bigger states, complete more queries in less time and run complex workloads more predictably with fewer resources. Based in San Jose, MemVerge is used by leading financial services, retail, web and cloud companies as well as other leading innovators globally including LinkedIn, Tencent Cloud and JD.com.

To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com.

