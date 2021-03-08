MemVerge Introduces M3 Channel Partner Program

MILPITAS, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge ™, the pioneers of Big Memory software, today unveiled the M3 Channel Partner Program. Partners can strengthen their business with M3 by delivering all new Big Memory solutions consisting of Intel Optane persistent memory and Memory Machine software. Together, they lower the cost while increasing the capacity and availability of server memory.

M3 locks-in 30% margins on software for partners with deal registration that applies to referrals and is backed by Big Memory Tiger Teams. The Tiger Teams composed of Intel and MemVerge experts accelerate time-to-revenue by helping partners introduce and sell the new technology to customers. Long term, the program helps partners build a Big Memory practice to seize more than their fair share of the massive $100 billion greenfield market for new memory hardware and software infrastructure.

According to Joe Barnes, Director of Channels at MemVerge, "We are 100% dependent on partners to realize the revenue potential of Memory Machine software from MemVerge, while partners get the added benefit of 5-10x that revenue from Intel Optane persistent memory that is typically sold alongside the software."

"Intel Optane persistent memory is a revolutionary technology that will transform current memory and storage models," said Alper Ilkbahar, VP, Data Platforms Group and GM, Intel Optane Group. "The M3 Channel Partner Program from MemVerge will help accelerate this transformation and increase the business value for solution sellers in the market."

The M3 Channel Program

The M3 Partner Program is a vehicle for partners to join MemVerge as first movers in Big Memory Computing and stand-out from thousands of partners competing for traditional products and solutions.

"What MemVerge brings to my customers is ingenuity—no tiering, no programming, and no compromise—that create a new category of Big Memory Computing," said Earl J. Dodd, Global Practice Leader for HPC, WWT. "We've already built-out a Big Memory Lab in our Advanced Technology Center so customers can experience for themselves the benefits of the new technology."

Partner benefits include:

Guaranteed profit margins on software and software renewals

Deal registration with right to provide all implementation and professional services

Online, simple, and self-paced training modules

Custom training curriculums

Joint marketing programs and marketing development funds

Dedicated channel support

Rapid POC program and Free POC lab software

To learn more about the M3 Partner Program, visit www.memverge.com/m3-channel-program.

The Big Memory Opportunity

DRAM was invented in 1969. Over 50 years later, little has changed in the customer experience. DRAM remains expensive, scarce, and volatile. However, modern applications using big data to deliver real-time results are finally driving change.

By 2024, almost a quarter of all data created will be real-time data, and two-thirds of Global 2000 corporations will have deployed at least one real-time application that is considered mission-critical, according to IDC.

These next-generation applications (NGAs) frequently employ big data analytics and AI/ML. The real-time workloads are found in many industries on-premises and in the cloud. Examples include in-memory databases and fraud analytics in financial services, customer profiling in social media, recommendation engines in retail, 3D animation in media & entertainment, genomics in health sciences, and security forensics, to name just a few.

The result is explosive adoption of Big Memory Computing designed for big and fast data. IDC estimates the market opportunity for persistent memory will grow from $65 million to $2.6 billion by 2023. Coughlin & Associates estimates that revenue for persistent memory will reach $25 billion by 2030, equal to revenue for DRAM.

About MemVerge

The advent of persistent memory is sparking a new era of Big Memory Computing where applications of any size can forgo traditional storage in favor of abundant, persistent and highly available pools of memory. Memory Machine™ software from MemVerge makes this possible by virtualizing DRAM and persistent memory to form a platform for enterprise-class in-memory data services. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com .

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

