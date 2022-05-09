MemVerge Named Winner of 2022 Bio-IT World People's Choice and Best of Show Awards

MemVerge Memory Machine™ software is the first to be recognized as a double Bio-IT World Award winner. Tweet this

"This is the first time in Bio-IT World's history that a company has been recognized with both a Best of Show and the People's Choice award," said Allison Proffitt, Editorial Director, Bio-IT World. "Our Bio-IT World panel of judges, as well as our community, were simply 'blown away' with MemVerge Memory Machine and its innovative software-defined, composable memory approach to increase analytic processing productivity for life science researchers."

The Bio-IT World new products awards program recognizes innovative solutions to important problems facing the life sciences industry and is open to any exhibitor at the Bio-IT World event with a new product released in the past year.

"We are particularly honored to be named the People's Choice Award winner, and recognized with a Best of Show selection by the judges at this year's Bio-IT World event," said Charles Fan, CEO of MemVerge. "This recognition underscores the high value the Bio-IT community places on solutions that can remove performance barriers from their high-volume research processes so that they may accelerate time-to-discovery while dramatically lowering analytic processing costs."

MemVerge Memory Machine is the first in a new class of Big Memory Software that virtualizes DRAM and persistent memory so the pool of lower cost memory can be accessed without changes to an application. The software builds on its transparent memory service with in-memory data services that allow terabytes of cell data to be managed at the speed of memory. More information on Memory Machine is available here.

About MemVerge

MemVerge is pioneering Big Memory Computing for a multi-cloud world. Major gaps exist in today's cloud infrastructure for data-intensive high-performance applications. MemVerge® Memory Machine™ delivers software-defined, composable memory and intelligent memory service to bridge these gaps. As a software leader in the CXL ecosystem, MemVerge composable memory technology provisions, tiers, disaggregates, and pools heterogeneous memory to scale memory capacity and decrease memory cost. MemVerge ZeroIOÔ in-memory snapshot services transparently checkpoint, clone, replicate, and restore running applications anytime, anywhere in a multi-cloud computing environment. Overall, Big Memory Computing technologies shorten time-to-results and are delivering unprecedented in-memory application availability and mobility for leading enterprises, research institutions and cloud service providers. MemVerge aims to democratize data-intensive compute for researchers, scientists, analysts and engineers around the world, and liberate all workloads to move in multi-cloud environments everywhere. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com.

