MemVerge to Demo Its Memory-Converged Infrastructure Solution at SC19

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge , the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), today announced that it will be exhibiting at SC19 in Denver, CO from November 18-21, 2019. MemVerge will be demonstrating its Memory-Converged Infrastructure, which is built on the latest storage class memory (SCM) technology.

What: SC19 is the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis. Attendees can discover the latest technologies, products, solutions, and services from cutting-edge innovators from around the world.

MemVerge's Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI) is built on top of Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory technology. It is the first system to eliminate all boundaries between memory and storage to power the world's most demanding data-centric workloads. The MemVerge MCI solution provides a software virtualization layer that seamlessly integrates with existing applications while offering 10X the memory size and 10X the data I/O speed as opposed to other current computing and storage solutions.

The video demos will encompass three use case examples which include:

Using MemVerge DMO's transparent memory expansion to execute a 150K node GraphSAGE training workload on VMware ESXi, leveraging VMware's support for Persistent Memory via their NVDIMM.

node GraphSAGE training workload on VMware ESXi, leveraging VMware's support for Persistent Memory via their NVDIMM. Comparing MemVerge DMO's storage mode to HDFS when running a TensorFlow Wide and Deep training job.

Demonstration of MVDB (MemVerge Database), a high-performance MySQL database that takes full advantage of MemVerge DMO's storage mode.

Where: SC19 at The Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO

When: MemVerge will be exhibiting from Monday, November 18 through Thursday, November 21, 2019 at booth #1994.

About MemVerge

MemVerge, the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), eliminates all boundaries between memory and storage to power the world's most demanding data-centric workloads. Built on the latest Storage Class Memory (SCM) technology, MemVerge MCI provides a software virtualization layer that seamlessly integrates with existing applications and offers 10X the memory size and 10X the data I/O speed compared to current state-of-the-art computing and storage solutions. Its unique distributed memory objects (DMO) technology empowers data-intensive and high performance computing (HPC) workloads such as AI, big data analytics, IoT and data warehousing to run flawlessly at memory speed with guaranteed data consistency across multiple systems. MemVerge is the only solution offering a petabyte-scale data infrastructure and nanosecond speed response time, enabling businesses to process and derive insights from enormous amounts of data in real time, while handling small and large files with equal ease. In this era of machine-generated data, enterprises using MemVerge no longer contend with failed or painfully slow jobs due to performance bottlenecks, system crashes or worn out flash drives—they can now train AI models faster, analyze bigger states, complete more queries in less time and run complex workloads more predictably with fewer resources. Based in San Jose, MemVerge is used by leading financial services, retail, web and cloud companies as well as other leading innovators globally including LinkedIn, Tencent Cloud and JD.com.

Media Contact:

Diana Brodskiy

Bhava Communications for MemVerge

memverge@bhavacom.com

415-306-6199

SOURCE MemVerge

Related Links

http://www.memverge.com

