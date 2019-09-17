MemVerge to Present on Adopting Persistent Memory in New Memory-Converged Infrastructures at the 2019 Storage Developer Conference

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge, the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), announced that its co-founder and CEO Charles Fan will be presenting on "Adopting Persistent Memory in New Memory-Converged Infrastructures," at this year's Storage Developer Conference to be held September 23 – 26 in Santa Clara, California. The Storage Developer Conference is hosted by the The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and brings together solution-seeking developers, engineers, architects and technical marketing managers.

Presentation: Adopting Persistent Memory in New Memory-Converged Infrastructures

What: Fan will present on Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), a new architecture that combines the benefits of persistent memory, hyperconverged architecture and container orchestrations into one. This technology removes two of the biggest bottlenecks in the processing of machine-generated data by creating higher capacity computing memory and faster storage at the same time. This session will also discuss a new MCI implementation called Distributed Memory Object (DMO) which converges compute and storage onto a single cluster of hyperconverged nodes with persistent memory inside.

Attendees will learn:

The ins and outs of memory-converged infrastructure, a new architecture that's breaking the boundaries between storage and memory to address pain points of data-intensive workloads.

How memory-converged infrastructure leverages persistent memory.

The new MCI implementation called DMO and its application in real world use cases.

Who: Charles Fan is co-founder and CEO of MemVerge, an early-stage startup building Memory-Converged Data Infrastructure software on top of new persistent memory technologies. Prior to MemVerge, Fan was CTO of Cheetah Mobile, leading its technology teams in AI, big data and cloud. Before Cheetah, Fan was an SVP/GM at VMware, responsible for VMware's storage and availability business unit. He led the teams that created the HCI market leader Virtual SAN (vSAN). Before VMware, Fan worked at EMC and was the founder of the EMC China R&D Center. Fan joined EMC via the acquisition of Rainfinity. He was a co-founder and CTO at Rainfinity, responsible for its file virtualization and high availability products. Fan earned his Ph.D. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology, and his B.E. in Electrical Engineering from the Cooper Union.

When and where: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 4:05 p.m., Storage Developer Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara, California.

About MemVerge

MemVerge, the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), is the first to eliminate all boundaries between memory and storage to power the world's most demanding data-centric enterprise workloads. Leveraging Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory and architected to integrate seamlessly with existing applications, the MemVerge MCI system offers 10X the memory size and 10X the data I/O speed compared to current state-of-the-art computing and storage solutions. Its unique distributed memory objects (DMO) technology provides a logical convergence layer that harnesses Intel's new memory-storage medium to let data-intensive workloads such as AI, machine learning (ML), big data analytics, IoT and data warehousing run flawlessly at memory speed with guaranteed data consistency across multiple systems. Offering large-scale memory and sub-microsecond response time, MemVerge solves a massive problem in the era of machine-generated data, namely how to process and derive insights from the enormous amount and variety of data in real time, handling small and large files with equal ease. Enterprises using MemVerge no longer contend with failed or painfully slow jobs due to performance bottlenecks, system crashes or worn out flash drives—they can now train AI models faster, analyze bigger states, complete more queries in less time and run complex workloads more predictably with fewer resources. Based in San Jose and backed by Gaorong Capital, Jerusalem Venture Partners, LDV Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Northern Light Venture Capital, MemVerge is used for AI and data science workloads by leading innovators globally including LinkedIn, Tencent Cloud and JD.com.

