MemVerge to Present on Memory-Converged Infrastructure and Persistent Memory at 2019 Flash Memory Summit

MILPITAS, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge , the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), announced that its co-founder and CEO Charles Fan will be presenting a paper titled "Memory-Converged Infrastructure Based on Persistent Memory" at this year's Flash Memory Summit to be held on August 6 – 8 in Santa Clara, California. The Flash Memory Summit gathers industry leaders to discuss the latest technology updates, forecasts and roadmaps for non-volatile memory.

Presentation: 3D XPoint – Current Implementations and Future Trends (New Memory Technologies Track)

What: At the Flash Memory Summit, MemVerge will present alongside Intel and Silicon Motion on current implementations of 3D XPoint non-volatile memory media as well as future trends associated with this technology.

As part of this session, MemVerge CEO Charles Fan will present his paper "Memory-Converged Infrastructure Based on Persistent Memory." Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI) is a new architecture that combines the benefits of persistent memory, hyperconverged infrastructure and container orchestration. Leveraging new persistent memory implementations based on 3D XPoint technology, MCI delivers both bigger memory and faster storage with few or no application rewrites. It targets data-intensive workloads such as machine learning and big data analytics, promising to remove two major bottlenecks: memory capacity and storage I/O performance.

Fan will introduce the company's MCI implementation, called Distributed Memory Objects technology, which converges compute and storage onto a single cluster of hyperconverged nodes with persistent memory inside. The implementation has been tested in large customer environments and produced clear improvements over pre-existing infrastructures.

Who: Charles Fan is co-founder and CEO of MemVerge, a Memory-Converged Infrastructure startup that recently introduced the first system that eliminates the boundaries between memory and storage to power the most demanding data-centric enterprise workloads. Prior to MemVerge, Charles was CTO of Cheetah Mobile, leading its technology teams in AI, big data and cloud. Before Cheetah, Charles was a SVP/GM at VMware, responsible for VMware's storage and availability business unit. He led the team that created the hyperconverged infrastructure market leader Virtual SAN. Before VMware, Charles worked at EMC and was the founder of the EMC China R&D Center. Charles joined EMC via the acquisition of Rainfinity. He was a co-founder and CTO of Rainfinity and was responsible for its file virtualization and high availability products.

Where and when: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., Flash Memory Summit at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California

MemVerge, the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), is the first to eliminate all boundaries between memory and storage to power the world's most demanding data-centric enterprise workloads. Leveraging Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory and architected to integrate seamlessly with existing applications, the MemVerge MCI system offers 10X the memory size and 10X the data I/O speed compared to current state-of-the-art computing and storage solutions. Its unique distributed memory objects (DMO) technology provides a logical convergence layer that harnesses Intel's new storage-class memory to let data-intensive workloads such as AI, machine learning (ML), big data analytics, IoT and data warehousing run flawlessly at memory speed with guaranteed data consistency across multiple systems. Offering large-scale memory and sub-microsecond response time, MemVerge solves a massive problem in the era of machine-generated data, namely how to process and derive insights from the enormous amount and variety of data in real time, handling small and large files with equal ease. Enterprises using MemVerge no longer contend with failed or painfully slow jobs due to performance bottlenecks, system crashes or worn out flash drives—they can now train AI models faster, analyze bigger states, complete more queries in less time and run complex workloads more predictably with fewer resources. Based in San Jose and backed by Gaorong Capital, Jerusalem Venture Partners, LDV Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Northern Light Venture Capital, MemVerge is used for AI and data science workloads by leading innovators globally including LinkedIn, Tencent Cloud and JD.com.

