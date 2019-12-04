MemVerge Wins Gold for Start-up of the Year in the 2019 Best in Biz Awards

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge, the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), today announced the company has been honored as a gold winner in the "Startup of the Year" category for the Best in Biz Awards , a business awards program judged by independent panels of prominent writers and editors from top-tier publications. MemVerge and the team behind its recently launched, first-of-its-kind MCI system have been recognized for discovering how to remove two of the biggest data center infrastructure bottlenecks in the processing of machine-generated data. MemVerge gives enterprises – for the first time – the ability to have both higher capacity computing memory and faster storage at the same time.

MemVerge was founded by former VMware and EMC executive Charles Fan, the co-founder of XtremIO and Rainfinity, Moore Professor at Caltech Shuki Bruck and senior postdoctoral scholar at Caltech Yue Li. When launching from stealth in April 2019, the company introduced the first MCI system that eliminates the boundaries between memory and storage with the mission to power the world's most demanding data-centric enterprise workloads. MemVerge's system expands memory seamlessly and stores data consistently across multiple systems so that enterprises can analyze an enormous amount of data in real time, processing both large and small files with equal ease. The technology is currently in Beta and has grabbed the attention of Internet powerhouses LinkedIn, JD.com and Tencent Cloud.

"We're thrilled to be named Startup of the Year by the Best in Biz awards. This exemplifies the immense time and commitment we have put into developing our MCI solution for the new age of computing," said Charles Fan, CEO of MemVerge. "Compared to current state-of-the-art computing and storage solutions, MemVerge delivers 10X more the memory size and 10X more the data I/O speed by using the latest Storage Class Memory technology. This is an industry first and we're excited to bring Memory-Converged Infrastructure to more enterprises."

To learn more about MemVerge and for career opportunities, visit www.memverge.com .

About MemVerge

MemVerge, the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), eliminates all boundaries between memory and storage to power the world's most demanding data-centric workloads. Built on the latest Storage Class Memory (SCM) technology, MemVerge MCI provides a software virtualization layer that seamlessly integrates with existing applications and offers 10X the memory size and 10X the data I/O speed compared to current state-of-the-art computing and storage solutions. Its unique distributed memory objects (DMO) technology empowers data-intensive and high performance computing (HPC) workloads such as AI, big data analytics, IoT and data warehousing to run flawlessly at memory speed with guaranteed data consistency across multiple systems. MemVerge is the only solution offering a petabyte-scale data infrastructure and nanosecond speed response time, enabling businesses to process and derive insights from enormous amounts of data in real time, while handling small and large files with equal ease. In this era of machine-generated data, enterprises using MemVerge no longer contend with failed or painfully slow jobs due to performance bottlenecks, system crashes or worn out flash drives—they can now train AI models faster, analyze bigger states, complete more queries in less time and run complex workloads more predictably with fewer resources. Based in San Jose, MemVerge is used by leading financial services, retail, web and cloud companies as well as other leading innovators globally including LinkedIn, Tencent Cloud and JD.com.

Media Contact:

Diana Brodskiy

Bhava Communications for MemVerge

memverge@bhavacom.com

415-306-6199

SOURCE MemVerge

Related Links

https://www.memverge.com/

