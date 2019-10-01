MemVerge Wins Gold in 2019 Golden Bridge Awards

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge , the inventor of the Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), today announced it was honored by the Golden Bridge Awards for its first-of-its-kind system that delivers faster storage and bigger memory without application rewrites. MemVerge's MCI solution received gold in the "Storage Software Innovations" category.

MemVerge was recognized by the Golden Bridge Award judges for its innovation in delivering memory and storage services from a single distributed platform while integrating with existing applications which allows enterprises to process the constant flood of machine-generated data produced by the on-demand economy. Built on top of Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory technology, a product that collapses the memory-storage barrier at the hardware layer, MemVerge's MCI system expands memory seamlessly and stores data consistently across multiple systems so enterprises can analyze an enormous amount of data in real time, processing both large and small files with equal ease.

"We're honored to have our innovative memory-converged infrastructure for the enterprise recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards," said Charles Fan, co-founder and CEO at MemVerge. "We understand the urgency in the enterprise for new infrastructure that is capable of handling massive data workloads like AI and high-performance computing, and we are pleased that the judges recognized the gravity of this market demand and our unique technology that addresses it."

MemVerge, the inventor of Memory-Converged Infrastructure (MCI), is the first to eliminate all boundaries between memory and storage to power the world's most demanding data-centric enterprise workloads. Leveraging Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory and architected to integrate seamlessly with existing applications, the MemVerge MCI system offers 10X the memory size and 10X the data I/O speed compared to current state-of-the-art computing and storage solutions. Its unique distributed memory objects (DMO) technology provides a logical convergence layer that harnesses Intel's new memory-storage medium to let data-intensive workloads such as AI, machine learning (ML), big data analytics, IoT and data warehousing run flawlessly at memory speed with guaranteed data consistency across multiple systems. Offering large-scale memory and sub-microsecond response time, MemVerge solves a massive problem in the era of machine-generated data, namely how to process and derive insights from the enormous amount and variety of data in real time, handling small and large files with equal ease. Enterprises using MemVerge no longer contend with failed or painfully slow jobs due to performance bottlenecks, system crashes or worn out flash drives—they can now train AI models faster, analyze bigger states, complete more queries in less time and run complex workloads more predictably with fewer resources. Based in San Jose and backed by Gaorong Capital, Jerusalem Venture Partners, LDV Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Northern Light Venture Capital, MemVerge is used for AI and data science workloads by leading innovators globally including LinkedIn, Tencent Cloud and JD.com.

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring the best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at www.goldenbridgeawards.com

