Men Adrift: New Book Release Shows Why Fathers & Sons Are Angrier Than Ever

"The wild truth of what it is to be a man across generations…"

For Father's Day, 2024

RESTON, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Father's Day approaching, Sean Murphy, the author and professor of literature and storytelling at Shenandoah University, in Virginia, is unveiling a new collection of stories, entitled "This Kind of Man." This latest work attempts to tackle the topic so few are willing to talk about: the generational shifts and challenges facing guys in modern America.

About the Book:

The stories in "This Kind of Man" explore masculinity at the crossroads, and launches this Father's Day.

From the dynamics of fatherhood and marriage, to personal battles against aggression and alcoholism, each story in the collection explores the complex realities of gender expectations and a growing sense of toxicity in private life and public discourse.

About the Author:

Known for his topical and trenchant storytelling, Murphy is also the founder of 1455, the literary non-profit, which produces a podcast, newsletter, and other publications, including the e-zine Movable Type. He has been featured on NPR's "All Things Considered," and has contributed to The Huffington Post and The Good Men Project, and many others.

Quotes from the Author:

"This book is a magnifying glass, an exploration of what it means to be a man today. By bringing these stories into the light, I hope to offer not only understanding but also a space for conversation and perhaps healing."

Praise For The Book

"An insightful and necessary book." —Karen E. Bender, author of Refund, Finalist 2015 National Book Award

"For those of us who powered through complicated relationships with fathers. For those of us who still struggle with what being a man means and what it doesn't mean. Sean Murphy offers a beautiful, honest, and heart-rending portrait of what it means —Brian Broome, author of Punch Me Up to the Gods, winner, 2021 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction

"This Kind of Man continues where Raymond Carver left off, offering a clear-eyed look at American masculinity adrift, with a nod to the women sharing the same lifeboat." — Louis Bayard, author of The Pale Blue Eye

Availability

"This Kind of Man" will be available at all major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores across the country from May 7, 2024.

