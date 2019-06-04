Men and Women Struggling with Addiction Find Hope and Encouragement During Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge's Chapel Dedication

The vision of Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge is to bring wholeness to the hopeless. In speaking of that vision and the impact that the Chapel has had over the decades, McFadden directed the audience's attention to 2 Corinthians 5:17, "Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation: the old has gone, the new has come!"

McFadden spoke of his own recovery and how coming to the Chapel helped him find hope and wholeness. "This room is one of the main places where life transformation happens, where hardened hearts are softened, where hope is restored, where dreams are renewed," said McFadden. "Dreams were forgotten until we met the Lord, then we start being able to dream again."

Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge's Chapel renovation was made possible through the generosity of Bob Wummer and his family. Bob's wife Sandy, a friend of Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge was tragically killed in a car accident in the fall of 2018. The newly renovated Chapel was dedicated in her name.

Speaking of the Wummer family's compassion toward the attendees in recovery, McFadden said, "It's not necessarily about this project as much as it is about all of you who will experience transformation through this Chapel project. Bob and the family's main concern is all of you who are in this room."

The Chapel dedication was a special occasion. Over two hundred in attendance were joyful and filled with hope as they celebrated the new beginnings this Chapel represents. Vance, who is currently in Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge's long-term recovery program said, "It was truly amazing and very inspirational and gives me a new look of hope to be a new creation. I am truly blessed to be here."

Re-enforcing the importance of the newly renovated Chapel, Adult & Teen Challenge USA president and CEO Gary Blackard echoed McFadden's sentiments saying, "This is the most important room on campus." Then, speaking of the 20 million self-reported Americans who are currently caught in the grips of addiction, Blackard reminded the crowd that, "The Lord cares for each and every one of those souls."

Founded in 1962, Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge, is a faith-centered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and a leading drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment center providing highly specialized services and programs. Its core mission is to restore wholeness to individuals, and hope to families and communities impacted by substance abuse. It provides an effective and comprehensive continuum of care to adults (18+) struggling with life-controlling addictions. This flexible continuum of care focuses on the medical, psychological, clinical, physical and spiritual aspects of one's recovery. By offering individualized treatment programs tailored to each patient's personal needs, circumstances, challenges and goals, it addresses the underlying pathologies that fuel the addictive process. Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge's approach merges medical and holistic care, providing a range of therapeutic techniques to nurture the whole person—body, mind and spirit. This comprehensive treatment model helps patients and their families reinforce recovery skills needed to lead fulfilling lives.

