Men by Invitation Only: New Flure Dating App Gives the Power to the Women

No more unsolicited pictures and messages as Flure allows women to hand select their dating pool

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, an overwhelming 70% of women have reported that online harassment has become a "major problem." Online dating can be a daunting task for many women as there are simply too many instances of boorish behavior, negative experiences, misleading profiles and unsuitable matches. Well, now there is Flure, the dating app that puts women in control by giving them more power over who they connect with. Sorry guys, for you it's invite only! However, this system of exclusivity simply leads to higher quality matches, and increased security and privacy. 

Flure stands out among other dating apps as it prioritizes the comfort and safety of women.
We strongly believe that the application's design should embody simplicity and user-friendliness, making it accessible to all.
The Flure app utilizes a male-invitation system in an effort to raise user quality and drastically reduce unsolicited photos and messages from unwanted suitors with questionable profiles. In addition, Flure features a "Want To Connect With You" tab, where users can skip the time-consuming swiping and get straight to chatting with the people that truly interest them. Also, Flure's advanced AI algorithms help keep the app safe with moderation controls that ensure users aren't served content they don't want. 

Women will now have an app where they can handpick their dating options and reduce unwanted, inappropriate advances. Many women have legitimate concerns over privacy and security, and Flure alleviates these concerns and allows women to openly and freely express themselves in a non-judgemental, vibrant community. For men that haven't yet received an invite, they are encouraged to request one!

To maintain a safe environment, all chats between men and women start in safe mode. In safe mode, participants are unable to send explicit messages or pictures. The responsibility to disable safe mode lies solely with the woman, empowering her with an extra layer of comfort and control.

The game-changing "Virtual Realm" feature breaks geographical barriers and allows users to connect with people from all corners of the globe. No longer confined to a city or state, "Virtual Realm" opens doors to endless possibilities, making self-discovery and global connections an exhilarating reality. The Flure app allows switching between the actual location and virtual realm, leaving users the possibility to explore the best of both dating worlds.

To learn more about Flure, visit Flure.com.

