Men Can Stop Rape Celebrates 25 Years of Mobilizing Men to Use Their Strength to Prevent Gender-Based Violence

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Men Can Stop Rape (MCSR) today announced the kickoff of its 25th-anniversary celebration with a ceremonial resolution from the D.C. Council, delivered by D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen (Ward 6). The virtual event, available to stream today at 2 p.m. ET, launches a new chapter for MCSR, building on its groundbreaking work to mobilize men and boys, for the next 25 years and beyond.

"This is an organization that started as an all-volunteer collective here in our hometown of Washington, D.C.," said Neil Irvin, Executive Director of Men Can Stop Rape. "We couldn't be more thrilled that the basis and foundations of our leadership that have reached so many, starting in all wards of our city each day for the last 25 years, continues to expand globally."

Founded in 1997, MCSR is a leader in the field of gender-based violence prevention, harnessing the untapped potential of boys and men as catalysts for positive change through youth development programs, trainings and technical assistance for professionals and service providers worldwide, and effective campaigns.

"We're very fortunate here in the District to have a coalition of community-based partners that are really trying to end intimate partner and gender-based violence," said Councilmember Allen. "MCSR understands that if men are disproportionally responsible for violence against women, they've ought to be a part of the solution."

The Men Can Stop Rape 25th Anniversary Recognition Resolution of 2022 celebrates the organization and cites its pioneering public health approach for preventing violence against women and girls by promoting healthy masculinity and encouraging men and boys to end gender-based violence.

Through its products, programs, services, and partnerships, MCSR's global reach exceeds 500 million people. Published today, a new lookback shares seven lessons from MCSR's history, detailing initiatives and collaborations that drove major progress on this critical issue.

To join MCSR for more of the 25th Anniversary celebration and keep up with what's next, visit mcsr.org/25years.

