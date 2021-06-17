Men Spend More on Purchases Made Through Social Media, GRIN Survey Reveals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GRIN - the only influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce - released the results of its most recent survey, revealing a divergence in attitudes and habits on social media for male and female consumers. The data details specific consumer preferences on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and more, ultimately highlighting interesting disparities in the way the two groups interact and engage with the influencers they follow. As many organizations' digital footprints continue to expand, this gender divide on social media will impact the way DTC brands communicate with their audiences – giving brands a look into what type of content, post, or influencer makes the most noticeable impression on one group compared to another.

Women Are More Hesitant to Purchase High-Ticket Items

The data also shows that men are willing to spend much more when making purchases sight-unseen through social media if the influencer was one they trusted, signifying men place a higher reliance on authenticity while online than women.

Half of females said they wouldn't spend more than $50 on a product sight-unseen that was promoted by an influencer they trusted.

on a product sight-unseen that was promoted by an influencer they trusted. Conversely, nearly 70 percent of males indicated they would spend over $50 on a product given the same parameters.

on a product given the same parameters. Females are also less likely to purchase a product or service via social media just because their favorite influencer is promoting it. While 80 percent of males indicated they were likely to do so, only 70 percent of females said the same.

Nearly 25 percent of men said they are bothered by influencers who do not specify that they are being paid for the product or service they are promoting and would go as far to unfollow that influencer because of it; only 18 percent of females expressed the same.

"The creator economy has grown exponentially over the past year and we're seeing its development and popularity impact certain groups in different ways," says Brandon Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of GRIN. "No matter the audience or subset, it's clear that social media, and specifically influencer marketing, will play a major role in DTC brands' ability to not only market, but also increase reach, loyalty, and secure repeat buys effectively."

Men Are Generally More Trusting Online

The survey additionally highlights men are typically more trusting on social media than women. However, women prefer to follow 'real' influencers, as opposed to celebrities – revealing somewhat of a dichotomy. Women would rather follow influencers that appear 'real,' yet simultaneously don't possess the same level of trust as men that prefer following celebrities leading more unattainable lifestyles.

More than a quarter of men indicated they are completely trusting and would buy anything an influencer recommended, compared to only 10% of women.

Women prefer to follow "real people" influencers – with more than half of female respondents stating this was their preference. On the other hand, less than 40% of males felt similarly.

Men are more likely to just follow celebrities (15%) than women (seven percent).

Men are also far more trusting of celebrity influencers. In fact, 50% of men said they would purchase anything a celebrity influencer recommended without reading reviews, whereas only 32% of females said the same.

"While user behavior and attitudes may differ based upon any number of qualifiers such as gender, background, or job role, the function an influencer plays in elevating a brand's visibility is universal," Brown continued. "There's no question the brand and influencer relationship is central to heightening credibility and authenticity across social media platforms. This type of synergy will remain critical to successfully reaching the current and next generation of digital consumers."

The national survey was conducted online by Pollfish on behalf of GRIN on April 21, 2021. It includes responses from 1,000 social media users ages 16 and up in the United States. For more information, please visit www.grin.co .

