Men Swimwear Market size to record USD 1.66 billion growth from 2023-2027, Growth of online and omnichannel retail is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global men swimwear market size is estimated to grow by USD 1665.94 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The Men Swimwear Market experiences rapid growth due to e-retailing's time-saving and cost-effective advantages. Online shopping via smart devices is popular due to Internet penetration, improved economies, and omnichannel retailing. Vendors like Speedo sell products through Walmart, DICK'S Sporting Goods, websites, and third-party channels. Keywords: e-retailing, consumer goods, omnichannel, retailers, websites, third-party channels, Speedo, Walmart, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Internet, economy, omnichannel retailing, e-commerce, vending machines, automation, cashless, sensors, digital payments, smartphones.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men Swimwear Market 2023-2027

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The Men Swimwear Market experiences robust growth in the retail sector, driven by user-friendly interfaces, product photos, and animations. Consumer goods businesses thrive in this digital age, with user experience being a key differentiator. Panic buying is minimized through intelligent solutions like Azkoyen vending machines, which employ automation and AAEON's ERP for inventory management. Strategic decisions and technical innovations, such as touch screens, facial recognition, and visual experiences, influence consumer behavior. LCD/touch screens, cashless vending, and mobile payments are driving factors in this fast-paced life. Urbanization and the adoption of Internet-enabled devices, including smartphones, fuel the demand for vending machines offering lottery tickets, food & beverage purchases, and digital payment options. Sensors and component manufacturers cater to the needs of food vending machines, ensuring quick delivery and portability.

Addressing Challenges:

In the context of the global water crisis, the Men Swimwear Market faces challenges in production and distribution. IoT technology and telemetry are utilized for dynamic route optimization and logistics efficiencies. Near-field communication enables contactless interactions with intelligent vending machines, offering nutrition information and product warnings. HD displays showcase interactive promotions, while cloud technology reduces operational and maintenance costs. However, product unavailability arises due to water scarcity, impacting raw material sourcing and vending machine components. Economic slowdown increases the costs of technology and raw materials. Consumers seek healthy alternatives to junk food, hazardous products, tobacco, and cigarettes, leading to a shift in product sub-segments towards beverages, snacks, and food. Longer working hours necessitate convenient access to these items, driving the demand for touchscreen controls, video, audio, scents, and gesture-based interaction on smart vending machines.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

In today's urbanized world, where fast-paced life prevails, intelligent vending machines have become a necessity in public places. These advanced machines offer various payment systems, including cashless systems and mobile payments, ensuring convenience for consumers. The dispensing unit of smart vending machines can store and dispense not only cash and coins but also tokens. Telemetry systems integrated into these machines provide real-time data, enabling component manufacturers to optimize production and inventory management. Intelligent vending machines offer a wide range of products, from frozen items to instant food items, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Moreover, these machines come with digital signage, voice recognition, and touchscreen controls, enhancing the user experience. Scent technology is an added feature that can attract customers and create a unique shopping experience. ERP systems help manage inventory, sales, and customer data, ensuring efficient operations. In the men's swimwear market, these advanced vending machines can offer a wide range of products, from various brands and sizes, ensuring customer satisfaction. The touchscreen controls and mobile payment options make the shopping experience hassle-free and convenient.

Market Overview

The Men Swimwear Market is a significant segment of the fashion industry, featuring various products such as trunks, briefs, board shorts, and rash guards. Vending machines, retail stores, and online platforms are common distribution channels. Cashless payments and digital marketing strategies are essential for businesses in this industry. Dispensing systems and customization options are also popular features. Consumers seek durable, comfortable, and stylish swimwear made from materials like polyester, nylon, and spandex. Consumers are influenced by factors like price, brand reputation, and product features when making purchasing decisions. The market is expected to grow due to increasing health consciousness, rising disposable income, and changing fashion trends.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Companies:

Men Swimwear Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Men Swimwear Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Frescobol Carioca, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Jack and Jones, Love Brand and Co, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Thornico AS, Urban Outfitters Inc., Vilebrequin, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio