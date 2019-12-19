Men Who Nurse: Demand for Nurses Draws More Men than Ever

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nursing continues to be one of the most in-demand professions nationwide and while the field continues to be dominated by women, men are entering the profession at greater rates than ever before. In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 12 percent of registered nurses are now men, up from 2.7 percent male RNs in 1970. As the nation's population ages, the bureau projects nursing will add more than 735,000 jobs by 2024, the third largest job growth of any industry and an opportunity for men and women alike seeking a career in nursing.

At Hondros College of Nursing, David Conley is just one example of someone who was looking for a new profession and was drawn to nursing. David is a student in the Practical Nursing program at the Westerville/Columbus campus who said he "never" thought twice about entering a female-dominated profession like nursing.

Though he started his career in healthcare working in an Emergency Room as an EMT, he took another path, working at a fast food chain and ultimately working his way up to become a District Manager. However, his heart was always in caring for others and knew a career change was necessary and that it had to be back in a medical field.

"I wanted to do something that I already had some sort of foundation in and that's why I got into nursing, choosing Hondros College of Nursing to help me make that change," Conley said. "The flexibility with the different specialties within healthcare makes it really hard to ever come to a point where you feel burned out."

While David believes that all nurses are created equal, he sees both advantages and challenges in being a male in a female dominated industry.

"I think some of the advantages are obvious – like being able to more easily lift patients and being able to get an appropriate depth for good compressions on a bigger person," he said. "And one challenge is getting female patients to gain my trust and let me care for them."

But Conley is confident that he is up for that challenge and any others that come his way.

"I have worked as an emergency room technician and have had a great deal of emergency medical background," he said. "The part that excites me the most is the not knowing what is going to hit the door next and to always be ready and, for that reason, I hope to get back into the emergency room as a nurse."

About Hondros College of Nursing

Hondros College of Nursing educates students at five Ohio campuses in Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton/Fairborn and Toledo/Maumee, where students can earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. Students who qualify may enroll through the Direct Entry ADN Option. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu. For complete information about accreditation, please visit hondros.edu/accreditation. Hondros College of Nursing cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College of Nursing is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).

SOURCE Hondros College of Nursing

Related Links

https://www.hondros.edu

