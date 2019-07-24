MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2019
Egypt outshines the rest of MENA in online retail sales growth
By 2022, B2C E-Commerce sales in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are projected to increase two-fold compared to 2019, according to forecasts. The two largest markets are Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Egypt is leading in terms of the growth rate. Mobile shopping is one of the major drivers for online retail sales development in MENA, with more than one in two online consumers shopping with their mobile phones.
Electronics and fashion are the top products in MENA's B2C E-Commerce
The immense growth potential draws the attention of regional and international E-Commerce retailers to the Middle East and North Africa. Consumers also increasingly show interest in cross-border online shopping from global E-Commerce platforms such as AliExpress and Amazon. The leading product categories bought by MENA's digital buyers are electronics, fashion and health, and beauty items.
Questions Answered in this Report
- What are the largest B2C E-Commerce markets in MENA?
- What is the growth projection for B2C E-Commerce sales in MENA until 2022?
- Which factors contribute to the growth of online retail sales in the MENA countries?
- Which products and payment methods are preferred by online shoppers in this region?
- What are the most popular online shopping websites in the countries of MENA?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional
Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping in the Middle East, in % of Online Shoppers, February 2018
3. Saudi Arabia
3.1. Overview
3.2. Trends
3.3. Sales & Shares
3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
3.5. Products
3.6. Payment
3.7. Delivery
3.8. Players
4. UAE
4.1. Overview
4.2. Trends
4.3. Sales & Shares
4.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.5. Products
4.6. Payment
4.7. Delivery
4.8. Players
5. Israel
5.1. Overview
5.2. Trends
5.3. Sales & Shares
5.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
5.5. Payment
5.6. Players
6. Egypt
6.1. Overview
6.2. Trends
6.3. Sales & Shares
6.4. Users & Shoppers
6.5. Payment
6.6. Delivery
6.7. Players
7. Iran
7.1. Trends
7.2. Sales & Shares
7.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
7.4. Players
8. Qatar
8.1. Trends
8.2. Sales & Shares
8.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
8.4. Players
9. Kuwait
9.1. Trends
9.2. Sales & Shares
9.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
9.4. Players
10. Morocco
10.1. Overview
10.2. Trends
10.3. Sales & Shares
10.4. Users & Shoppers
10.5. Products
10.6. Payment
10.7. Delivery
10.8. Players
11. Lebanon
11.1. Trends
11.2. Sales & Shares
11.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
11.4. Payment
11.5. Players
12. Jordan
12.1. Trends
12.2. Sales & Shares
12.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
12.4. Players
13. Bahrain
13.1. Trends
13.2. Sales & Shares
13.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
13.4. Products
13.5. Payment
13.6. Players
14. Oman
14.1. Trends
14.2. Sales & Shares
14.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
14.4. Players
Companies Mentioned
- AliExpress Ltd.
- Amazon.com inc
- Avito Holding AB
- Awok.com
- Dubizzle Ltd.
- eBay Inc.
- Haraj.com.sa
- Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Jarir Marketing Co
- Jumia Technologies AG
- Mastercard Inc.
- Noon AD Holdings Ltd.
- OLX Inc.
- PayPal Inc.
- Sharaf DG LLC
- Shufersal Ltd.
- Souq.com FZ-LLC
- Visa Inc.
- Zara Holding B.V.
