MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2019

Egypt outshines the rest of MENA in online retail sales growth



By 2022, B2C E-Commerce sales in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are projected to increase two-fold compared to 2019, according to forecasts. The two largest markets are Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Egypt is leading in terms of the growth rate. Mobile shopping is one of the major drivers for online retail sales development in MENA, with more than one in two online consumers shopping with their mobile phones.

Electronics and fashion are the top products in MENA's B2C E-Commerce

The immense growth potential draws the attention of regional and international E-Commerce retailers to the Middle East and North Africa. Consumers also increasingly show interest in cross-border online shopping from global E-Commerce platforms such as AliExpress and Amazon. The leading product categories bought by MENA's digital buyers are electronics, fashion and health, and beauty items.

Questions Answered in this Report

What are the largest B2C E-Commerce markets in MENA?

What is the growth projection for B2C E-Commerce sales in MENA until 2022?

Which factors contribute to the growth of online retail sales in the MENA countries?

Which products and payment methods are preferred by online shoppers in this region?

What are the most popular online shopping websites in the countries of MENA?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Regional

Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping in the Middle East, in % of Online Shoppers, February 2018



3. Saudi Arabia

3.1. Overview

3.2. Trends

3.3. Sales & Shares

3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

3.5. Products

3.6. Payment

3.7. Delivery

3.8. Players



4. UAE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Trends

4.3. Sales & Shares

4.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

4.5. Products

4.6. Payment

4.7. Delivery

4.8. Players



5. Israel

5.1. Overview

5.2. Trends

5.3. Sales & Shares

5.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

5.5. Payment

5.6. Players



6. Egypt

6.1. Overview

6.2. Trends

6.3. Sales & Shares

6.4. Users & Shoppers

6.5. Payment

6.6. Delivery

6.7. Players



7. Iran

7.1. Trends

7.2. Sales & Shares

7.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

7.4. Players



8. Qatar

8.1. Trends

8.2. Sales & Shares

8.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

8.4. Players



9. Kuwait

9.1. Trends

9.2. Sales & Shares

9.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

9.4. Players



10. Morocco

10.1. Overview

10.2. Trends

10.3. Sales & Shares

10.4. Users & Shoppers

10.5. Products

10.6. Payment

10.7. Delivery

10.8. Players



11. Lebanon

11.1. Trends

11.2. Sales & Shares

11.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

11.4. Payment

11.5. Players



12. Jordan

12.1. Trends

12.2. Sales & Shares

12.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

12.4. Players



13. Bahrain

13.1. Trends

13.2. Sales & Shares

13.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

13.4. Products

13.5. Payment

13.6. Players



14. Oman

14.1. Trends

14.2. Sales & Shares

14.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

14.4. Players



Companies Mentioned



