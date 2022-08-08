MENA Bus and Coach Market to Reach $4.47 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.78%

Aug 08, 2022, 08:00 ET
The MENA Bus and Coach Market stood at USD3,374.67 million in the year 2020, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD4,472.08 million by 2026F.
The MENA Bus and Coach Market stood at USD3,374.67 million in the year 2020, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD4,472.08 million by 2026F. This anticipated growth may be due to increasing dependency on public transportation instead of personal vehicles for regular and daily commutes.
Increasing concerns regarding the depletion of the environment and surging demand for fuel-efficient modes of transport are further driving the growth of the MENA Bus and Coach Market in the upcoming five years. Increased production of buses & coaches and their higher sales to provide available public transportation to the large populations in various countries of the region are further anticipated to support the growth of the MENA Bus and Coach Market in the next five years.
Moreover, the development of the road infrastructure increasing construction of highways, roadways, etc., further facilitates the growth of the MENA Bus and Coach Market in the future five years. Although due to the recent pandemic, transportation and commute processes were withheld. The complete lockdown situation affected the economies as well as the production capacities, which might have restrained the growth of the market, but with the relaxation in the lockdown and reinstatement of the production units, the market is anticipated to recover the slowed growth in the forecast period.
Report Scope:
In this report, the MENA Bus and Coach Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length:
- 6-8m
- 10-12m
- 8-10m
- Above 12m
MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Type of Buses:
- Mini-coach
- Mid Coach
- Shuttle Bus
- Motor Coach
- Double Decker Bus
- Others
MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Type of Usage:
- Office Bus
- School Bus
- Tourist Bus
- Public Transport
MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Seating Capacity:
- Up To 30
- 31-40
- 41-50
- Above 50
MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Fuel Type:
- Diesel
- Petrol/Gasoline
- Alternative Fuels
- Electric & Hybrid
- Fuel Cell
MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Body Type:
- Customizable
- Fully-Built
MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Country:
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Oman
- Iran
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
- Iraq
- Morocco
- Jordan
- Tunisia
- Algeria
- Sudan
- Lebanon
- Palestine
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. MENA Bus and Coach Market Outlook
6. Saudi Arabia Bus and Coach Market Outlook
7. UAE Bus and Coach Market Outlook
8. Egypt Bus and Coach Market Outlook
9. Oman Bus and Coach Market Outlook
10. Iran Bus and Coach Market Outlook
11. Qatar Bus and Coach Market Outlook
12. Kuwait Bus and Coach Market Outlook
13. Bahrain Bus and Coach Market Outlook
14. Iraq Bus and Coach Market Outlook
15. Morocco Bus and Coach Market Outlook
16. Jordan Bus and Coach Market Outlook
17. Tunisia Bus and Coach Market Outlook
18. Algeria Bus and Coach Market Outlook
19. Sudan Bus and Coach Market Outlook
20. Lebanon Bus and Coach Market Outlook
21. Palestine Bus and Coach Market Outlook
22. Market Dynamics
23. Market Trends and Developments
24. Impact of COVID-19 on Global MENA Bus and Coach Market
25. Competitive Landscape
26. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- MAN Truck & Bus Middle East FZE
- Yutong Bus Co. Ltd
- Isuzu Motors Limited
- Ashok Leyland UAE LLC
- Scania CV AB (publ)
- Mercedes-Benz Turk A.S.
- AB Volvo
- VDL Groep bv
- Toyota Motor Corporation
