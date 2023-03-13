MENA Online children and maternity apparel market size is set to grow by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026; BABY SHOP LLC, Carters Inc., among top vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online children and maternity apparel market size in MENA is estimated to grow by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by key vendors including BABY SHOP LLC, Carters Inc., Lebelik, Mothercare Plc, Mums and Bumps, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, Spring Maternity, and The Gap Inc. For more insights into market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • competitiveness and key competitor positions 
  Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market In MENA - Vendor Analysis

Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • BABY SHOP LLC - The company offers Love Mum Graphic Print Maternity T-shirt with Short Sleeves, Love Mum Maternity Dress with Pleated Flair and Sheer Top, and Love Mum Maternity Longline Cardigan with Pockets.
  • Carters Inc. - The company offers children and maternity apparel brands such as Little Planet and Skip Hop.
  • Lebelik - The company offers children and maternity apparel such as ming shorts, cargo pants, dresses, and tops.
  • Mothercare Plc - The company offers clothing for infants and children from the ages of 0-8 years and up to 10 years in some international markets. It also includes maternity apparel, featuring functionality and comfort.

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market In MENA - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on price (mass category, mid-range category, premium category, and ultra-premium category), age group (toddlers, infants, rest of children, and maternity), geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iran, and Rest of MENA), and application (children apparel and maternity apparel).

  • The market growth in the mass category segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in internet penetration and the rise in the number of smartphone users have created significant opportunities for vendors operating in the segment. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for a wide variety of children's and maternity apparel and the expansion of middle-income households in MENA.

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments and forecast the market size (2022 to 2026)

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market In MENA – Market Dynamics

Key growth driver

  • The market is driven by increasing product awareness among consumers.
  • The awareness of children and maternity wear is increasing among women.
  • Advertisements through television, digital, and social media have influenced the purchasing decisions of women.
  • Several market players are spending on advertisements with the help of maternity modeling to create a better connection with pregnant women.
  • Vendors are also publishing several articles in magazines about lifestyle, baby care, and other maternity-related information to influence purchasing decisions.
  • As a result of these factors, the demand for children and maternity apparel is increasing in MENA.

Key trend influencing growth

  • The increasing demand for eco-friendly, high-quality, comfortable, and stylish maternity clothing is the key trend in the market.
  • Customers are becoming more conscious of the use of materials in their clothes.
  • They are exhibiting increased demand for eco-friendly maternity clothes that use organic materials, such as organic cotton and recycled polyamide.
  • To cater to this demand, market players are increasing the use of sustainable materials to make children and maternity apparel.
  • This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenge hindering growth

  • The high overhead costs for online retailers are identified as the major challenge in the market.
  • Logistical complications such as delays in the delivery of products, unorganized routing, and lack of proper postal addresses increase the overhead cost for online retailers.
  • In addition, the lack of quality delivery services leads to reduced brand value, which consequently affects the profit margins.
  • Such factors are challenging the growth of the market players.

Get more insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges in the market

What are the key data covered in this online childrens and maternity apparel market in the MENA report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online childrens and maternity apparel market in MENA between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the size of the online childrens and maternity apparel market in MENA and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the online childrens and maternity apparel market across MENA
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online childrens and maternity apparel market vendors in MENA

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 886.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.19

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

BABY SHOP LLC, Carters Inc., Lebelik, Mothercare Plc, Mums and Bumps, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, Spring Maternity, and The Gap Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary 

2. Market Landscape 

       2.1 Market ecosystem 

                 Exhibit 01: Parent market

       2.2: Market Characteristics 

                 Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics 

       2.2 Value chain analysis 

                 Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet and direct marketing retail

                 2.2.1 Input

                 2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                 2.2.3 Operations

                 2.2.4 Outbound logistics

                 2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                 2.2.6 Service

                 2.2.7 Marketing and sales

                 2.2.7 Support activities

                 2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing 

       3.1 Market definition

                 Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

       3.2 Market segment analysis 

                 Exhibit 05: Market segments

       3.3 Market size 2020 

       3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                 Exhibit 06: - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

                 Exhibit 07: market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

       4.1 Five Forces Summary 

                 Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

       4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

                 Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

       4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

                 Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

       4.4 Threat of new entrants 

                 Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

       4.5 Threat of substitutes 

                 Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

       4.6 Threat of rivalry 

                 Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

       4.7 Market condition 

                 Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application 

       5.1 Market segments

                 The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Children apparel
  • Maternity apparel

                 Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

       5.2 Comparison by Application 

                 Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

       5.3 Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 17: Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 5.3.1 Tops

                 5.3.2 Bottoms

                 5.3.3 Dresses

                 5.3.4 Others

                 Exhibit 18: Children apparel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       5.4 Maternity apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 19: Maternity apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 5.4.1 Tops

                 5.4.2 Bottoms

                 5.4.3 Innerwear and intimate wear

                 5.4.4 Dresses

                 5.4.5 Others

                 Exhibit 20: Maternity apparel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       5.5 Market opportunity by Application 

                 Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Price 

       6.1 Market segments

                 The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Mass-category
  • Mid-range category
  • Premium category
  • Ultra-premium category

                 Exhibit 22: Price - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

       6.2 Comparison by Price 

                 Exhibit 23: Comparison by Price

       6.3 Mass-category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 24: Mass-category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 Exhibit 25: Mass-category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       6.4 Mid-range category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 26: Mid-range category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 Exhibit 27: Mid-range category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       6.5 Premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 28: Premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 Exhibit 29: Premium category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       6.6 Ultra-premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 30: Ultra-premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 Exhibit 31: Ultra-premium category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       6.7 Market opportunity by Price 

                 Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Price

7. Market Segmentation by Age group 

       7.1 Market segments

                 The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Toddlers
  • Infants
  • Rest of the children
  • Maternity

                 Exhibit 33: Age group - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

       7.2 Comparison by Age group

                 Exhibit 34: Comparison by Age group

       7.3 Toddlers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 35: Toddlers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 7.3.1 Toddler boys

                 7.3.2 Toddler girls

                 Exhibit 36: Toddlers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       7.4 Infants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 37: Infants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 7.4.1 Baby boy

                 7.4.2 Baby girl

                 Exhibit 38: Infants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       7.5 Rest of the children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 39: Rest of the children- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 7.5.1 Boys

                 7.5.2 Girls

                 Exhibit 40: Rest of the children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                 Exhibit 41: Maternity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 Exhibit 42: Maternity - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                 Market opportunity by Age group

                 Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Age group

8. Customer landscape 

       8.1 Customer landscape 

                 Exhibit 44: Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape 

       9.1 Geographic segmentation

                 Exhibit 45: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

       9.2 Geographic comparison 

                 Exhibit 46: Geographic comparison

       9.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 47: Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 Exhibit 48: Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       9.4 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 49: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 Exhibit 50: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       9.5 UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                 Exhibit 51: UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 Exhibit 52: UAE - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       9.6 Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                 Exhibit 53: Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 Exhibit 54: Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       9.7 Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                 Exhibit 55: Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                 9.7.1 Algeria

                 9.7.2 Israel

                 Exhibit 56: Rest of MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

       9.8 Market opportunity by geography

                 Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

       10.1 Market drivers 

                 10.1.1 Increasing product awareness

                 10.1.2 Rise in growth opportunities in developing markets

                 10.1.3 Growth of e-commerce industry

       10.2 Market challenges 

                 10.2.1 High overhead costs for online retailers

                 10.2.2 Lack of advertising, marketing, and promotional campaigns

                 10.2.3 Order or size mismatch, poor customer care service, and return policy

                 Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges

       10.3 Market trends 

                 10.3.1 Increasing demand for eco-friendly, high-quality, comfortable, and stylish maternity clothing

                 10.3.2 Availability of top brands online and preference for omnichannel retail

                 10.3.3 Product differentiation and personalization

10. Vendor Landscape 

       10.1  Competitive scenario 

       10.2  Vendor landscape 

                 Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape

       10.3  Landscape disruption 

                 Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

       10.4  Industry risks 

                 Exhibit 42: Industry risks

11.  Vendor Analysis 

       11.1  Vendors covered 

                 Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

       10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

                 Exhibit 63: Market positioning of vendors

       12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. 

                 Exhibit 64: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview

                 Exhibit 65: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments

                 Exhibit 66: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. – Key news

                 Exhibit 67: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

                 Exhibit 68: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

       12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

                 Exhibit 69: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

                 Exhibit 70: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

                 Exhibit 71: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news

                 Exhibit 72: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

                 Exhibit 73: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

       12.5 Carters Inc. 

                 Exhibit 74: Carters Inc. - Overview

                 Exhibit 75: Carters Inc. - Business segments

                 Exhibit 76: Carters Inc. - Key offerings

                 Exhibit 77: Carters Inc. - Segment focus

       12.6 eBay Inc.

                 Exhibit 78: eBay Inc. - Overview

                 Exhibit 79: eBay Inc. - Business segments

                 Exhibit 80: eBay Inc.– Key news

                 Exhibit 81: eBay Inc.- Key offerings

                 Exhibit 82: eBay Inc. - Segment focus

       12.7 Jumia Technologies AG 

                 Exhibit 83: Jumia Technologies AG - Overview

                 Exhibit 84: Jumia Technologies AG - Product and service

                 Exhibit 85: Jumia Technologies AG – Key news

                 Exhibit 86: Jumia Technologies AG - Key offerings

       12.8 Namshi General Trading LLC

