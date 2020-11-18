Ménage à Trois Makes Prime Time Debut With National TV Advertising Campaign

"Ménage à Trois has been an innovator since the brand created the California Red Blend category nearly 25 years ago," said Dave Derby, senior vice president, marketing for Trinchero Family Estates. "We've continued that legacy of leadership by releasing the No. 1 new wine item of the year for the past six consecutive years. Actively engaging with the next generation of consumers has been key to our success, and we're confident that this investment in a commercial designed to reach this key audience will further fuel the growth of the iconic Ménage à Trois brand."

The captivating creative spotlights Ménage à Trois Red Blend, Ménage à Trois Silk and Ménage à Trois Gold, prompting viewers to explore the wonders of the portfolio's award-winning blends. Sight, sound and immersive taste come to life in the decadent display of bottles and tasting notes. The kinetic visuals entrance viewers with continuously unfolding flavor profiles and Rorschach kaleidoscopes against music – a track named "Escalation" by popular artist, SITA – that's mesmerizing, hypnotic, familiar and refreshed. The creative concept was enthusiastically embraced by consumers throughout concept testing, and it's sure to thrill audiences throughout the brand's provocative TV campaign.

About Ménage à Trois

Since 1996, Ménage à Trois has thrilled wine fans with its unapologetically bold persona and an equally adventurous approach to flavor. Founded by two psychiatrists-turned-wine-aficionados in St. Helena, California, Ménage à Trois launched more than 20 years ago with two blends—one of which was a convention-shattering blend of three red varietals. In a pace-setting move that would spark a national phenomenon, Ménage à Trois fused Zinfandel, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon—long before blends were a trend in the U.S.—ultimately cementing the brand's iconic status as the catalyst behind today's wildly popular Red Blend category. Ménage à Trois wines are wholly owned and operated by Trinchero Family Estates, family-owned Napa Valley vintners since 1948. Please visit www.MenageaTroiswines.com to learn more.

Source: Nielsen, Total US XAOC + LIQ PLUS + CONV, 26 Weeks Ending 10/3/2020, Dollar Sales

Social Media Handles

Facebook: @MenageaTroisWines

Instagram: @MenageaTroisWines

Twitter: @MenageaTrois

Media Contact:

Brittany Haning, senior public relations manager for Trinchero Family Estates

[email protected]

707-266-2333

SOURCE Ménage à Trois

Related Links

http://www.MenageaTroiswines.com

