Ménage à Trois Raises The Bar With Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon

Breaking into bourbon-barrel aged wine was a clear choice for Ménage à Trois. Fresh off the brand's success with Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon, Luscious Pinot Noir and Lavish Merlot, the provocative wine brand was thirsty to up the ante with a modern twist on an established classic. The bold new release blends the brands' legacy of ingenuity with its command of Cabernet to create Ménage à Trois' next winning wine.

"Ménage à Trois Decadence has reigned as Cabernet King, crowned as No. 1 New Wine Item in 20172," said Mark Dunlea, senior marketing director for Ménage à Trois wines. "We have heard calls for a Bourbon Barrel offering from Ménage à Trois fans first-hand, and we're pleased to announce this new addition to the Cabernet throne."

Ménage à Trois Bourbon Barrel takes Cabernet Sauvignon to unexpected heights that pay homage to its barrel origin. This limited release wine is inspired by the very best of California winemaking and traditional Kentucky craft distilling. Each sip unpacks the flavors and textures that three months of bourbon-barrel aging imbues. Subtle notes of vanilla, brown sugar and spices meld with the full-bodied flavors of the wine for a truly indulgent experience. Aromas of berry cobbler lead to jammy blueberry and blackberry flavors cloaked in caramel and satisfying spice on the palate. Beautifully structured with a rich mouthfeel and lingering finish, this Ménage à Trois Bourbon Barrel wine captures the full potential of Cabernet Sauvignon.

Blending innovative with provocative since 1996, Ménage à Trois' legacy of leadership ensues with Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon — the latest top-shelf wine carefully crafted to join the ranks of Luscious, Lavish, Decadence, Gold, Silk, Midnight and the original Red Blend that started it all.

About Ménage à Trois

Since 1996, Ménage à Trois has thrilled wine fans with its unapologetically bold persona and an equally adventurous approach to flavor. Founded by two psychiatrists-turned-wine-aficionados in St. Helena, California, Ménage à Trois launched more than 20 years ago with two blends—one of which was a convention-shattering blend of three red varietals. In a pace-setting move that would spark a national phenomenon, Ménage à Trois fused Zinfandel, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon—long before blends were a trend in the U.S.—ultimately cementing the brand's iconic status as the catalyst behind today's wildly popular Red Blend category. Ménage à Trois wines are wholly owned and operated by Trinchero Family Estates, family-owned Napa Valley vintners since 1948. Please visit www.MenageaTroiswines.com to learn more.

Links

Social Media Handles

Sources

