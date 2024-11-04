MÉNAGE À TROIS WINES DEBUTS NEW PACKAGING AND FRESH HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING

Category-defining wine brand launches new look with Hollywood Experience Sweepstakes

ST. HELENA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ménage à Trois –a leading brand in the wine category for over two decades is set to make a bold statement this holiday season with the debut of refreshed packaging that embodies its iconic, playful spirit. Starting this month, wine lovers across the U.S. can discover Ménage à Trois' elevated, premium look, featuring a vibrant color palette designed to create visual cohesion and draw attention across the brand's diverse wine portfolio. The timing aligns with a new holiday program that will be visible in stores throughout the US in November and December. The festive 'Naughty & Nice' campaign invites consumers to indulge in both sides of the season's spirit through festive, in-store displays and a chance to win a Hollywood Experience sweepstakes.

Source: Ménage à Trois Wines

The new package and campaign coincide with the most important season of the year as wine is the #1 purchased alcohol type during both the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays1. Ménage à Trois Wines has launched a #1 selling new product 7 times and earned Hot Brand distinctions from Impact in multiple years2. The brand's range now includes over 20 wines priced $12-15 SRP, with three new varietals – a light Pinot Grigio, a light Red Blend, and 'Sublime' Sauvignon Blanc – debuting in January 2025, further cementing its commitment to innovation and enjoyment.

"The holidays are a time for celebration and indulgence, and Ménage à Trois has always embraced the spirit of enjoying life without taking itself too seriously," said Jennifer Hohman, marketing director for Ménage à Trois Wines. "We're excited to roll out our new packaging and bring the 'Naughty & Nice' campaign to life, inviting wine lovers to join us in making this season unforgettable."

Ménage à Trois has long been known as a brand that is fun and clever, aligning perfectly with late night television. Ménage à Trois will be featured as in-show integrations on Jimmy Kimmel Live! November 7th and December 10th. The Hollywood Experience sweepstakes give consumers the chance to win an unforgettable trip to Hollywood for themselves and two guests, including tickets to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The special sweepstakes is available to enter through a QR code on in-store point-of-sale, and the brand's website.

About Ménage à Trois

Since 1996, Ménage à Trois has thrilled wine fans with its unapologetically bold persona and an equally adventurous approach to flavor. Founded by two psychiatrists-turned-wine-aficionados in St. Helena, California, Ménage à Trois launched 25 years ago with two blends—one of which was a convention-shattering blend of three red varietals. In a pace-setting move that would spark a national phenomenon, Ménage à Trois fused Zinfandel, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon—long before blends were a trend in the U.S.—ultimately cementing the brand's iconic status as the catalyst behind today's wildly popular Red Blend category. Ménage à Trois wines are wholly owned and operated by Trinchero Family Estates, family-owned Napa Valley vintners since 1948. Please visit www.MenageaTroiswines.com to learn more.

Notes:

1) Source: Numerator Q4 Holiday Survey, October 2024 (N=5,347))

2) Source: NIELSEN, TOTAL US RETAIL, DOLLARS SALES CHANGE VS. PY=$0, CY 2015, CY 2016, CY 2017, CY 2018, CY 2019, BOURBON BARREL: 26 WEEKS ENDING 11/30/2019, DOLCE: TOTAL US XAOC+ LIQ, DOLLAR SALES 52 WEEKS ENDING 1/29/22

Social Media Handles

Facebook: @MenageaTroisWines

Instagram: @MenageaTroisWines

SOURCE Ménage à Trois