Menarini: Elcin Barker Ergun Group CEO

Elcin Barker Ergun: "Menarini is a company admired on a global level for both its market dynamism and patient centricity. It is an honour for me to join Menarini and contribute in capturing new business opportunities and further drive our globalization."

"The arrival of Elcin Barker Ergun," commented Lucia and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti, "Completes the process we started a few years ago with the aim of strengthening the governance and making the company more international in order to accelerate its growth."

After 8 years working in technology sector in the UK and the Netherlands, Elcin Barker Ergun entered the pharmaceutical industry with Smithkline Beecham as subsidiary CFO. She then joined Merck KGaA's Healthcare business where she covered positions of increasing seniority with global business responsibilities as well as managing R&D collaborations in her last role heading New Business.

Elcin Barker Ergun has worked in Global, Regional and Local leadership roles in Pharma Industry for more than 20 years including Commercial, Finance and Innovation leadership.

In her last role she was Head of New Business of Merck KGaA's Healthcare division based in Boston in charge of an entity carrying out external development and financing of several assets to create new businesses. Prior to that, she was Executive Vice President, Head of Global Commercial for Merck Serono responsible for a P&L of €4.5 billion and over 5,000 people. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President, Head of Intercontinental Region comprising of 69 countries across Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Russia/CIS.

In her earlier career, Elcin held several finance roles as subsidiary CFO Smithkline Beecham and as subsidiary CFO for Honeywell. She also spent 8 years working in technology sector in the UK and the Netherlands, before entering pharma industry. Elcin is an engineer with an MBA from INSEAD.

The Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, with headquarters in Florence, is present in 136 countries worldwide to date, with € 3,667 million in turnover and more than 17,600 employees. With 7 centres for Research & Development, Menarini's products are present in the most important treatment areas, including cardiological, gastroenterological, pneumological, infectious diseases, diabetic and anti-inflammatory/analgesic products. Pharmaceutical production is carried out in the Group's 16 manufacturing plants located in Italy and abroad, which produce and distribute over 585 million packets of product a year. Menarini's pharmaceutical production, in line with the highest quality standards, provides an ongoing contribution to the health of patients throughout the world.

SOURCE Menarini I.F.R.