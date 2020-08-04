Menasha Corporation Publishes 10th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; Includes COVID-19 Response And Actions

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Menasha Corporation, parent company of Menasha Packaging, announces the publication of its tenth annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report, highlighting the company's environmental, social and governance performance during calendar year 2019 and the first half of 2020.

New in this year's report is a COVID-19 section outlining Menasha Corporation's response and actions to the coronavirus pandemic, including its elevated focus on employee safety, support for its customers' new needs for products and services, and increased monetary support for community organizations and basic needs services.

A digital version of the report is available at: http://www.insightdigital.biz/t/274184-menasha-corporation

About Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Menasha Packaging is North America's largest independent manufacturer of in-store and online packaging, merchandising and supply chain solutions with a network of design centers, material manufacturing plants, and contract packaging, pack-out and fulfillment service centers. Menasha manages the merchandising supply chain for over 1,500 of the world's leading brands. Visit its website at www.menasha.com.

SOURCE Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Related Links

http://www.menasha.com

